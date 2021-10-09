Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Diesel Breaches Rs 100-Mark In Mumbai After Latest Fuel Price Hike

Diesel in Mumbai now costs Rs 100.29/ litre, the same fuel in Delhi costs Rs 92.46/litre. Petrol prices in Delhi rose to a record high of Rs 103.84/litre and Rs 109.83/litre in Mumbai.

Diesel Breaches Rs 100-Mark In Mumbai After Latest Fuel Price Hike

Trending

Diesel Breaches Rs 100-Mark In Mumbai After Latest Fuel Price Hike
outlookindia.com
2021-10-09T15:59:15+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 3:59 pm

Petrol prices were hiked by 30 paise for every litre and diesel 35 paise per litre on Saturday, as per a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. Diesel prices in Mumbai crossed the Rs 100- mark on Saturday. This made Mumbai the first metro city in the country to register diesel prices at the mentioned mark.

Diesel in Mumbai now costs Rs 100.29/ litre, the same fuel in Delhi costs Rs 92.46/litre. Petrol prices in Delhi rose to a record high of Rs 103.84/litre and Rs 109.83/litre in Mumbai. Prices vary in states as per the incidence of local taxes.

Prices of petrol have seen multiple hikes by 30 paise for every litre and 35 paise for every litre for diesel in the past four days.

News agency PTI states, shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since Wednesday started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers. International benchmark Brent crude soared over $82/barrel following OPEC+ decision to not increase output more than 0.4 million barrels/day.

India depends on oil imports to meet about 85 per cent of its domestic oil needs. Therefore, the international prices of crude oil have a significant bearing on the economy.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Tags

Outlook Business Team Petrol Price Hike Diesel Cars Diesel Price Petrol Cars Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

These Fintech Start-Ups Turn Tricky Financial Matters Into Child’s Play

These Fintech Start-Ups Turn Tricky Financial Matters Into Child’s Play

Tata Power Asks Customers To Use Electricity "Judiciously' Amidst Coal Crisis

China-U.S. Reps Hold Meeting On Bilateral Trade Issues

Mukesh Ambani Secures 11th Spot In Global Billionaires Index, Elon Musk First

Things To Keep In Mind Before Investing In An ETF

Outlook Business Exclusive: K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian Resigns

Homecoming For Air India: Tata Sons Emerge Winner With Rs 18,000 Cr-Bid

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramlila With A Difference

Ramlila With A Difference

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from Business

Air India Finds A New Address: Chronology Of National Carrier’s Privatisation

Air India Finds A New Address: Chronology Of National Carrier’s Privatisation

CRYPTOPUNKS | Why NFT Collectors Love These Punky Little Characters

CRYPTOPUNKS | Why NFT Collectors Love These Punky Little Characters

RBI Rates Unchanged: Should You Take That Home Loan Now?

RBI Rates Unchanged: Should You Take That Home Loan Now?

Tata Group Buys Air India For ₹18,000 Crore

Tata Group Buys Air India For ₹18,000 Crore

Read More from Outlook

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

Outlook Web Desk / Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane anticipates rise of a LOC like situation if the Chinese military maintains the deployment through the second winter.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers claimed Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles that mowed down protestors, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event.

Five Reasons Why Mumbai Indians Went Bust In IPL 2021

Five Reasons Why Mumbai Indians Went Bust In IPL 2021

Soumitra Bose, Koushik Paul / Mumbai Indians won their final IPL 2021 league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad but that was not enough for the defending champions.

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / This time, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra had put himself out as a contender from the BJP in the 2022 assembly elections.

Advertisement