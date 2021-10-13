Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Deepa Malik Joins OYO Board As Independent Director

Oyo Founder and CEO, Ritesh Agarwal tweeted that the development marked a significant stride to the company more diverse and inclusive over the years.

2021-10-13T16:31:46+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 4:31 pm

Oyo appointed Paralympian Deepa Malik as an independent director on the company's board. The hospitality platform had filed a draft red herring prospectus to raise Rs 8,430 crore via IPO on October 1. 

Malik tweeted about the appointment on Wednesday. She said that Oyo is committed to MSMEs and held high standards for workforce diversity. 

She was also the face of the online learning platform, Whitehat Junior. 

Founder and CEO  of Oyo, Ritesh Agarwal tweeted that the development marked a significant stride to the company more diverse and inclusive over the years. 

 Deepa Malik was a silver-medalist at the 2016 Paralympic Games and is presently serving as the president of the Paralympic Committee of India. She is the Padma Shri recipient from 2017 and had won the Arjuna Award in 2012. 

OYO Para-Athlete Paralympic Games Paralympics Paralympic Sports Business
