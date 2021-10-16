Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
D-Mart More Than Doubles Profit In Q2 As COVID-19 Lockdowns Eased

Supermarket chain D-Mart's revenue in the second quarter shot up by 46.6 per cent on a year-over-year basis to reach Rs 7,650 crore.

2021-10-16T15:44:52+05:30
Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 3:44 pm

Supermarket chain D-Mart's revenue in the second quarter shot up by 46.6 per cent on a year-over-year basis to reach Rs 7,650 crore. The easing of the COVID-19 lockdown restriction helped its sales part

Earnings per share for the same period stood at Rs 6.93 per share. It had incurred a profit of Rs 3.25 per share in the comparable period last year. 

PAT margin, which stands for profit after tax margin, stood at 5.8 per cent in Q2 comparable to 4 per cent in the comparable period last year. 

"Covid-19 related lockdown restrictions were eased further during this quarter. Revenue in the DMart stores grew by 46.6% over the corresponding quarter of last year. Two years and older DMart stores grew by 23.7% in the month of September 2021 as compared to September 2020. We have 187 stores that are 2 years or older," said CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts Limited, Neville Noronha.

Avenue Supermarts Limited owns and operates D-Mart supermarket chain. 

