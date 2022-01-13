Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Crypto Assets Are No Longer on Fringe of Financial System, Says IMF

IMF in their research found that despite volatility crypto adoptability has grown over the years.

Crypto Assets Are No Longer on Fringe of Financial System, Says IMF

Trending

Crypto Assets Are No Longer on Fringe of Financial System, Says IMF
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T10:36:30+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 10:36 am

Amid buzz about cryptocurrencies in the world; IMF (International Monetary Fund ), an international financial institution in a blog on Tuesday said that "Crypto assets are no longer on the fringe of the financial system." Also, they think that it is time to adopt a comprehensive, coordinated global regulatory framework to guide national regulation and supervision and mitigate the financial stability risks stemming from the crypto ecosystem.

Cryptocurrencies, global crypto market cap was $2.04 trillion, up 4.40 per cent increase in the last 24 hours, data of coinmarketcap.com showed.
IMF
IMF believes that Crypto assets such as Bitcoin have matured from an obscure asset class with few users to an integral part of the digital asset revolution. Moreover, they think it is raising financial stability concerns.

IMF in its blog further stated that despite volatility the crypto market has grown very high in the last some years; as its value in 2017 was $620 billion which rose to nearly $3 trillion in November 2021.

IMF in its research found that despite the greater adaptation of cryptocurrencies; the correlation of crypto assets with traditional holdings like stocks has increased significantly, "which limits their perceived risk diversification benefits and raises the risk of contagion across financial markets, " said in Blog.

IMF noted that Crypto-assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum have minimal links with major stock indices before the COVID outbreak. They were considered to help diversify risk and function as a hedge against asset class volatility.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Before the pandemic, crypto-assets such as Bitcoin and Ether showed little correlation with major stock indices. They were thought to help diversify risk and act as a hedge against swings in other asset classes, as per the IMF blog.

However, after the dramatic central bank crisis responses of early 2020, this altered. Cryptocurrency prices and stock prices in the United States have both risen as a result of easy global financial conditions and increased investor risk appetite.

In emerging market economies, where several have led the way in crypto-asset adoption, the stronger link between crypto and equity is also visible, as per IMF.

For example, in 2020–21, the correlation between the MSCI emerging markets index and Bitcoin was 0.34, up 17-fold over the previous years, IMF noted.

According to IMF stronger correlations suggest that Bitcoin has been acting as a risky asset. "Its correlation with stocks has turned higher than that between stocks and other assets such as gold, investment-grade bonds, and major currencies, pointing to limited risk diversification benefits in contrast to what was initially perceived." IMF blog reads.

Tags

Outlook Money Team International Monetary Fund (IMF) Economy Cryptocurrency Bitcoin / Digital Currency Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

TCS Gains Over 2% On Announcing Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Plan

TCS Gains Over 2% On Announcing Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Plan

Rupee Trades In Narrow Range In Early Session Against US Dollar

India In Debt Trap, Its Youth Disillusioned, Says Global Survey

Adani Group Partners With POSCO To Set Up $5 Billion Still Mill At Mundra

Shiba Inu Scales 14%, Cardano Up 10%; Hong Kong May Regulate Cryptos By July

Young Investors Have Money But Don’t Know Where To Invest, Finds Study

Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher; Infosys, TCS Gain, Wipro, HDFC Bank Decline

Nifty Seen Opening Above 18,300; Infosys, TCS, Wipro In Focus

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

15 Years Of Guru: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About The Film

15 Years Of Guru: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About The Film

Advertisement

More from Business

How To Save Up For A House Down-Payment?

How To Save Up For A House Down-Payment?

NCLAT To Hear Amazon's Plea Against CCI Order On Thursday

NCLAT To Hear Amazon's Plea Against CCI Order On Thursday

TCS Board Approves Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Program

TCS Board Approves Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Program

Infosys Working Very Closely With IT Department On Tax Portal: Infosys CEO

Infosys Working Very Closely With IT Department On Tax Portal: Infosys CEO

Read More from Outlook

Kidambi Srikanth Among 7 Indians To Pull Out Of India Open 2022

Kidambi Srikanth Among 7 Indians To Pull Out Of India Open 2022

Koushik Paul / Kidambi Srikanth and six other players have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday at the India Open 2022. The players who tested positive will not be replaced.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

‘Shershah’ To ‘The Sky Is Pink’ To ‘Guru’ - Films Which Depict Real Life Love Stories

‘Shershah’ To ‘The Sky Is Pink’ To ‘Guru’ - Films Which Depict Real Life Love Stories

Prateek Sur / Here are some movies from the recent past which portray a real-life love story onscreen.

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Advertisement