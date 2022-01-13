Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Shiba Inu Scales 14%, Cardano Up 10%; Hong Kong May Regulate Cryptos By July

Bitcoin was up by 2.53 per cent at $43,647.79, while SHIB was up by 14.58 per cent at $0.00003175, as per coinmarketcap data.

Shiba Inu Scales 14%, Cardano Up 10%; Hong Kong May Regulate Cryptos By July

Trending

Shiba Inu Scales 14%, Cardano Up 10%; Hong Kong May Regulate Cryptos By July
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T10:22:41+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 10:22 am

The crypto market is showing good signs of recovery after a few bad weeks. As of 8.22 am coinmarketcap data showed that crypto trading volume jumped by 12.61 per cent to $99.49 billion and its market cap now stands at $2.07 trillion which is a 3.41 per cent increase over the last 24 hours.

HKMA

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced its plan to regulate the crypto industry latest by July this year. However, the regulation will be regarding three aspects of the crypto industry. According to the draft paper consultation, HKMA wants to study how crypto stablecoins can help in payments processing and how authorized institutions deal with such digital assets while also protecting the investors of such assets. HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue was quoted by Bloomberg after being asked on his approach towards the crypto industry, as saying “same risk, same regulation,” he said.

The world’s oldest crypto, Bitcoin (BTC) saw its trading jump by 70.75 per cent at $43,498,874,164. Its prices as of 8.22 am were up by 2.53 per cent at $43,647.79.

“Bitcoin has surged beyond $43,000, the highest this week, suggesting a recovery from its 30% downtrend. Upside appears to be limited around the $45,000-$48,000 resistance zone. Weekly and monthly charts momentum signals continue to be negative, which suggests the price rise could be limited, as of now,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO, Bitbns.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

 Ethereum (ETH) was also up by 2.99 per cent at $3,340.77. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04211.

Cardano (ADA) witnessed a massive gain in its prices as it moved up by 9.99 per cent at $1.31. Algorand (ALGO), which is known as the Ethereum killer, is up by 0.11 per cent at $1.45; its market cap now stands at $9,315,824,450. Among other major coins, Binance Coin (BNB) is up by 4.04 per cent to $480.91. Solana (SOL) is up by 5.62 per cent at $148.98.

Today’s top gainer was PAPPAY (PAPPAY), up by 900.05 per cent at $0.000007002. The top loser is AkoyaLegends (AKY), falling 99.90 per cent to $0.00001929.

Meme Coins And DeFi

Dogecoin (DOGE) is up by 8.67 per cent at $0.1658. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04666.

Rival Shiba Inu is up by a massive 14.58 per cent at $0.00003175. ELON is trading with a big gain of 12.09 per cent at $0.000001364, Floki Inu is up by 8.01 per cent at $0.00007416, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) is trading with a gain of 3.63 per cent at $0.03078.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) is trading with a gain of 0.63 per cent at $33,326.56, Terra (LUNA) is up by 10.11 per cent at $80.07, Avalanche (AVAX) is up by 7.20 per cent at $95.82, Uniswap (UNI) is however down by 1.40 per cent at $15.90, while Aave (AAVE) is also down by 1.89 per cent at $214.34.

Latest Update

Cointelegraph reported that The Republic of Palau, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, has partnered up with Cryptic Labs, a blockchain development firm to offer a unique digital residency program called Root Name System (RNS) for anyone to use.

According to a report by Crypto Audit firm CertiK, hackers have exploited various centralized DeFi loopholes and stole an estimated $1.3 billion from various investors throughout 2021, NDTV Gadgets reported.

Tags

Outlook Money Team Bitcoin / Digital Currency Ethereum Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

TCS Gains Over 2% On Announcing Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Plan

TCS Gains Over 2% On Announcing Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Plan

Rupee Trades In Narrow Range In Early Session Against US Dollar

India In Debt Trap, Its Youth Disillusioned, Says Global Survey

Crypto Assets Are No Longer on Fringe of Financial System, Says IMF

Adani Group Partners With POSCO To Set Up $5 Billion Still Mill At Mundra

Young Investors Have Money But Don’t Know Where To Invest, Finds Study

Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher; Infosys, TCS Gain, Wipro, HDFC Bank Decline

Nifty Seen Opening Above 18,300; Infosys, TCS, Wipro In Focus

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

15 Years Of Guru: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About The Film

15 Years Of Guru: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About The Film

Advertisement

More from Business

How To Save Up For A House Down-Payment?

How To Save Up For A House Down-Payment?

NCLAT To Hear Amazon's Plea Against CCI Order On Thursday

NCLAT To Hear Amazon's Plea Against CCI Order On Thursday

TCS Board Approves Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Program

TCS Board Approves Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Program

Infosys Working Very Closely With IT Department On Tax Portal: Infosys CEO

Infosys Working Very Closely With IT Department On Tax Portal: Infosys CEO

Read More from Outlook

Kidambi Srikanth Among 7 Indians To Pull Out Of India Open 2022

Kidambi Srikanth Among 7 Indians To Pull Out Of India Open 2022

Koushik Paul / Kidambi Srikanth and six other players have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday at the India Open 2022. The players who tested positive will not be replaced.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

‘Shershah’ To ‘The Sky Is Pink’ To ‘Guru’ - Films Which Depict Real Life Love Stories

‘Shershah’ To ‘The Sky Is Pink’ To ‘Guru’ - Films Which Depict Real Life Love Stories

Prateek Sur / Here are some movies from the recent past which portray a real-life love story onscreen.

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Advertisement