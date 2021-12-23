Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
CMS Info Systems IPO Subscribed 1.95 Times On Day 3. Check What Analysts Say

The offer has received bids for 7.32 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 3.75 crore equity shares. The qualified institutional buyers' portion was subscribed 1.98 times.

CMS Info Systems IPO Subscribed 1.95 Times On Day 3. Check What Analysts Say

CMS Info Systems IPO Subscribed 1.95 Times On Day 3. Check What Analysts Say
2021-12-23T19:02:50+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 7:02 pm

The initial public offering of cash management company CMS Info Systems Limited was subscribed 1.95 times on Thursday viz Day 3, backed largely by qualified institutional buyers and retail investors.

According to the Moneycontrol report, the offer has received bids for 7.32 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 3.75 crore equity shares.

Retail investors have put in bids 2.15 times the allotted quota and non-institutional investors have bid 1.45 times their reserved portion.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.98 times.

Meanwhile, check what analysts/brokerage houses said about the CMS Info’s IPO, according to a report published in Moneycontrol.

BP Wealth

At the upper price band of Rs 216 per share, the stock is valued at PE of 16.4x (based on FY22 annualized earnings) on post issue equity. The company has also displayed positive financial performance, therefore, we give a “subscribe” rating to this issue for the long term.

Choice Broking

Considering the continued vital role of the cash in the domestic economy and the company’s diversified product portfolio across the cash management value chain coupled with its dominant market position in the sector, the brokerage house has assigned a ‘subscribe’ rating for the issue.

Marwadi Financial Services

Considering the FY-21 adjusted EPS of Rs 11.1 on post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 19.5 with a market cap of Rs 3,197 crore, while its peer like SIS Limited, is trading at a P/E of 19.7.

The brokerage house has advised investors to ‘subscribe’ to the issue as it is available at a reasonable valuation compared to its peer and the company is India’s largest in its space with a pan-India footprint and deep penetration in growing markets.

KR Choksey

The brokerage house has advised the investors to ‘subscribe’ to the issue for listing gains. It said we are comfortable on the valuation front and about the medium-term outlook on the business as an increase in velocity of physical currency in circulation is a piece of sweet music for the company.

