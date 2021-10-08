Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian Resigns

He said that he would be returning to academia following the completion of his three-year tenure.

2021-10-08T18:18:17+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 6:18 pm

Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, KV Subramanian resigned from his position on Friday. He said that he would be returning to academia following the completion of his three-year tenure. 

He succeeded Arvind Subramanian who decided to quit for a return to academia in 2018. 

Subramanian tweeted his resignation on Friday evening. 

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Resignation Finance Minister & Ministry Business
