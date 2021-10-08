Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian Resigns

Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, KV Subramanian resigned from his position on Friday. He said that he would be returning to academia following the completion of his three-year tenure.
He succeeded Arvind Subramanian who decided to quit for a return to academia in 2018.
Subramanian tweeted his resignation on Friday evening.
I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure. Serving The Nation has been an absolute privilege and I have wonderful support and encouragement. My statement: @PMOIndia @narendramodi @FinMinIndia @nsitharamanoffc @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/NW5Y64kxJ6— K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) October 8, 2021