Budget 2019: CEA KV Subramanian To Table Economic Survey In Parliament on Thursday

The Economic Survey is an outlook of developments in the economy, that is presented a day before the Union Budget.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 July 2019
2019-07-02T13:29:51+0530

Chief Economic Adviser, KV Subramanian will table the new Narendra Modi government's first Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday.

"Looking forward with excitement to table my first - and the new Government's first - Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019" he tweeted on Tuesday.

The Economic Survey is an outlook of developments in the economy, that is presented a day before the Union Budget.

The survey contains a summary of the performance on major development programmes, as well as the policy initiatives of the government and the prospects of the economy.

Subramanian was appointed as the Chief Economic Adviser in December last year, nearly six months after Arvind Subramanian stepped down from the post at the end of his term owing to "pressing family commitments."

The first full-fledged budget of the Union Government will be tabled on Friday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

(ANI)

