Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

BMW Motorrad Sales Surge Two-Fold To 5,191 Units In India In 2021

BMW Motorrad sold 5,191 motorcycles, posting a remarkable growth of 102.5 per cent as compared to 2020.

BMW Motorrad Sales Surge Two-Fold To 5,191 Units In India In 2021

Trending

BMW Motorrad Sales Surge Two-Fold To 5,191 Units In India In 2021
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T14:51:51+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 2:51 pm

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German premium carmaker BMW, more than doubled its sales in India at 5,191 units in 2021 over the previous year with models such G 310 R and G 310 GS driving volume during the year, the company said on Thursday.

BMW Motorrad India had sold a total of 2,563 units in the calendar year 2020.

Achieving the highest-ever annual sales by a premium motorcycle brand in India, BMW Motorrad sold 5,191 motorcycles, posting a remarkable growth of 102.5 per cent as compared to 2020, the company said in a release.

Throughout 2021, the company kept up the pace with a strong product offensive with a slew of new launches such as the all-new C 400 GT, R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure, R nine T and R nine T Scrambler, S 1000 R, the all-new BMW M 1000 RR and the BMW R 18 Classic, it said.

“Since entering the Indian market five years ago, BMW Motorrad has outperformed itself every year and consistently raised the bar for the premium segment. In 2021, BMW Motorrad has recorded the highest annual sales by a premium motorcycle brand in India,” said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The G 310 R and G 310 GS were important drivers of sales along with other popular models such as S 1000 RR, R 1250 GS/ GSA, F 900 R / XR and R 18, it said.  

The BMW C 400 GT scooter launched in last quarter was also in great demand, the company said.    

It said that BMW Financial Services India played a strategic role in expanding the footprint of BMW Motorrad in India, adding the customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to the premium clientele of the company and helped tremendously in facilitating sales performance.

Tags

Press Trust of India BMW Motorrad Automobile Sector Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex, Nifty Snap 4-Day Winning Streak On Rising Covid Cases

Sensex, Nifty Snap 4-Day Winning Streak On Rising Covid Cases

Wockhardt Ltd To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore Via Rights Issue

Explained: Why Distributors Are Angry With FMCG Companies

Reliance Industries Raises $4 Billion In India's Largest Foreign Currency Bond Issuance

MSMEs Credit Guarantee Scheme Saves 13.5 Lakh Firm, 1.5 Crore Jobs Amid Covid-19: Report

EV Sales To Touch 10 Lakh Units In India In 2022: SMEV

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Launches Midcap 50 Exchange Traded Fund

Shares of Future Group Surge 14% After Arbitration With Amazon Stayed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Advertisement

More from Business

Power CPSEs Record 47% Growth In Capex For April-December Period

Power CPSEs Record 47% Growth In Capex For April-December Period

Aurobindo Pharma’s Covid-19 Drug Molnupiravir Launches In India

Aurobindo Pharma’s Covid-19 Drug Molnupiravir Launches In India

Colgate Commences Talks With Distributors In Maharashtra, Other States

Colgate Commences Talks With Distributors In Maharashtra, Other States

Colgate Initiates Talks With FMCG Distributors Boycotting Its Products

Colgate Initiates Talks With FMCG Distributors Boycotting Its Products

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

Harish Manav / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was trapped for nearly 20 minutes on a Punjab highway on Wednesday after protesting farmers blocked the PM's convoy en route to Ferozepur.

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the coalition.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 4 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. South Africa are looking at a series-levelling win in the Johannesburg Test after India won the first at Centurion.

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Edul Patel / Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital tokens in the blockchain network. The value is based on what someone is offering to pay for it. So, demand drives prices.

Advertisement