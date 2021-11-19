Bitcoin, Ethereum fall over 5%

Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Bitcoin, Ethereum fall more than 5 per cent in last 24 hours. CashBackPro (CBP) gained the most in the period, while Electric Vehicle Direct Currency (EVDC) lost the most.

2021-11-19T12:38:14+05:30
Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 12:38 pm

Top cryptocurrencies by market value Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) plunged on November 19.

Bitcoin has witnessed fall of around 6 per cent in the last 24 hours, and was trading at $56,229.94 at 10:30 am, according to coinmarketcap.com. The price of Ethereum was $4,041.70, down 5.36 per cent in last 24 hours. Binance Coin fell 5.91 per cent in the last 24 hours to trade at $538.54 at 10:30 am. Tether (USDT) was fourth in the list by market cap and was trading at $1, witnessing a fall of 0.01 per cent.

Along with these coins, Solana (SOL) remained in the red with a fall of 7.41 per cent in the last 24 hours. It was at the fifth position in the coinmarketcap.com list and was trading at a price of $197.84.

With a rise of 2,636.51 per cent, CashBackPro (CBP) gained the most in the last 24 hours and was trading at $3.97 at 10:30 am, according to coinmarketcap.com.

Electric Vehicle Direct Currency (EVDC) lost the most in the last 24 hours, with a loss of 99.73 per cent. It was trading at $0.0000003222 at 10:30 am. 

Top Meme Coins 

According to coinmarketcap.com, Shiba Inu (SHIB), the largest meme coin by market cap, witnessed a fall of 10.66 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00004276. Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 5.80 per cent in the last 24 hours trading at a price of $0.2215 at 10:30 am.

After witnessing a rise on November 18, Dogelon Mars (ELON), with a price of $0.000001628, saw a fall of 11.71 per cent in the last 24 hours. Moreover, Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was trading at $0.09409, registering a fall of 40.23 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com.

 

Latest Updates

The Indian government is planning to pass a cryptocurrency law in the Winter Session of Parliament. According to a Reuters report which quoted sources familiar with government discussions, India may only allow coins that are pre-approved by the government to be listed and traded on exchanges. The report also said that government may pave the way for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in India.

A day before, Indian Prime Minister Modi urged democratic countries to come together to halt misuse of new innovations like cryptocurrency, while speaking at the Sydney Dialogue.

