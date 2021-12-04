Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Over 5%, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Global crypto market witnesses fall of over 6.16 per cent, while Bitcoin is down 5.88 and Shiba Inu dropped over 4 per cent in the last 24 hours at 8 am, as per coinmarketcap.com.

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Over 5%, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Trending

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Over 5%, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red
outlookindia.com
2021-12-04T10:04:54+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 10:04 am

Amid different speculation related to the future of cryptocurrencies in India, global crypto market capitalisation witnessed a fall of 6.16 per cent with a total market capitalisation of $2.43 trillion at 8 am, while the total crypto market volume is $137.47 billion with an increase of 19.53 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com, a global crypto exchange.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $53,029.87 at 8 am with a fall of 5.88 per cent in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s prices are down 5.62 per cent in the last seven days and the coin’s dominance in the crypto market is 41.19 per cent with a decrease of 0.14 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The second-largest coin by market cap Ethereum (ETH) falls 7.34 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $4,154.68. The price of Binance Coin (BNB) fell over 4.12 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $587.01. Tether (USDT), the fourth in the list by market cap, was trading at $1, witnessing a fall of 0.02 per cent. Solana (SOL) fell 9.99 per cent in the last 24 hours and was at the fifth position in the coinmarketcap.com list; it was trading at a price of $204.62.

Biggest Gainer And Loser

COXSWAP (COX) became the biggest gainer in the last 24 hours, recording a rise of 756.79 per cent; it was trading at $0.00000009096 at 8 am. On the other hand, Degem (DGM) recorded a maximum loss in the last 24 hours, falling 97.24 per cent and was trading at $0.0006719.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Meme Coins

Like mainstream coins, all major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) continued to fall in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com.

Top meme coin by market value Dogecoin fell 4.53 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.1973, while Shiba Inu witnessed a fall of 4.22 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00003968 at 8 am.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) has fallen by 7.08 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.000001392, while Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was trading at $0.06268 and recorded a fall of 0.94 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com.

Meanwhile, Euro Shiba Inu jumped 72.43 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.0000000003283 at 8 am according to coinmarketcap.com.

Latest Update

On December 2, former law professor and US Democratic Party senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren shared a letter, which she sent to the CEO of New York bitcoin mining firm Greenidge Generation Holdings, Jeff Kirt, with Bloomberg. The letter raised environmental concerns.

“Given the extraordinarily high energy usage and carbon emissions associated with bitcoin mining, mining operations at Greenidge and other plants raise concerns about their impact on the global environment, on local ecosystems, and on consumer electricity costs,” Warren’s letter explains.

“Crypto mining has a huge environmental cost and is raising energy prices for consumers. Bitcoin alone consumes as much energy as Washington state. I’m calling on Bitcoin company [Greenidge Generation] to provide information on its operations and environmental impact," she added.

 

Tags

Outlook Money Team Cryptocurrency Bitcoins Ethereum Meme Coins Dogecoin Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

10 Major Sustainability Trends To Watch Out For In 2022

10 Major Sustainability Trends To Watch Out For In 2022

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Review: This 2-in-1 Laptop Comes At A Hefty Cost

Omicron Threat: Why You Should Review Your Health Insurance Plan

Maximum Number Of Mutual Fund Investors Earn Less Than Rs 5 lakh. What’s The Secret?

What Indian Business Tycoons Have To Say About Cryptocurrencies

Third Tranche Of Bharat Bond ETF Launched On Friday, All You Need To Know

Euro Shiba Inu Continues To Rise, Govt. Requests Global Effort on Crypto Regulation

Blockchain Technology Important For A Trust-Based, Equitable Society: Mukesh Ambani

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

White December

White December

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Advertisement

More from Business

Dish TV To Convene Annual General Meeting On December 30

Dish TV To Convene Annual General Meeting On December 30

Sensex Loses More Than 764 Points Day After Two Omicron Cases Reported In India

Sensex Loses More Than 764 Points Day After Two Omicron Cases Reported In India

Paytm's First ‘Buy’ Report After IPO Flop Predicts It Will Turn Profitable By 2026

Paytm's First ‘Buy’ Report After IPO Flop Predicts It Will Turn Profitable By 2026

Viacom18 And NBA Sign Announce Multi-Year Broadcasting And Streaming Partnership

Viacom18 And NBA Sign Announce Multi-Year Broadcasting And Streaming Partnership

Read More from Outlook

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Over 5%, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Over 5%, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Outlook Money Team / Global crypto market witnesses fall of over 6.16 per cent, while Bitcoin is down 5.88 and Shiba Inu dropped over 4 per cent in the last 24 hours at 8 am, as per coinmarketcap.com.

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the sharia laws.

IND Vs NZ, Live, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel Strikes Twice Early

IND Vs NZ, Live, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel Strikes Twice Early

Koushik Paul / Follow here Day 2 live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand second Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India are batting first after Virat Kohli won the toss.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement