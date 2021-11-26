Best Stocks For Trading Today: These 10 Stocks You Must Buy For Profitable Gains

Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
On Wednesday, the stock market sustained with decent upside move on the Thursday session. NSE Nifty closed 121 points higher at 17,536 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 454 points and closed at 58,795 levels.

2021-11-26T08:50:37+05:30
Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 8:50 am

The Indian equities market is likely to see a gap-down start, tracking a selloff in Asian markets amid concern over a new little-known variant of Covid with several mutations. 

On Wednesday, the stock market sustained with decent upside move on the Thursday session. NSE Nifty closed 121 points higher at 17,536 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 454 points and closed at 58,795 levels whereas Bank Nifty index shed 77 points and closed at 37,364 levels.

According to stock market experts, this pattern suggests the comeback of bulls from the lows.

Here are stocks that investors must watch out for today:

Aro Granite Industries: Lodha Chanchal Devi acquired 2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 74.16 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Tarsons Products: The stock will make its market debut on Friday. Tarson Products shares were trading at a premium of Rs 175-180 on Thursday, a 27 per cent premium over the upper end of IPO price band.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 23,59,500 equity shares in the company at Rs 221.75 per share and Societe Generale offloaded 27,40,400 equity shares in the company at Rs 221.34 per share on the NSE.

Adani Enterprises: The construction of the second airport in India's commercial capital is finally taking shape with the Adani Airport Holdings readying funding of up to Rs 15,000 crore from the State Bank of India for the proposed airport in Navi Mumbai.

Jyoti Structures: Follis Advisory LLP picked up 10.65 percent stake (7.5 crore shares) in the company through preferential allotment.

TTK Prestige: The company said it will buy 51 per cent equity shareholding of Ultrafresh Modular Solutions Ltd for a cash consideration of Rs 30 crore.

Nazara Technologies: The company completed the acquisition of OpenPlay Technologies and OpenPlay has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Union Bank of India: The bank said it has extended the tenure of its chief risk officer B S Venkatesha by three months from mid December. The decision was taken in a meeting of the board of directors, it said.

GTL: Punjab National Bank sold 9,62,872 equity shares in the company at Rs 15.6 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

TCS: Country's largest software exporter TCS said it has won a multi-year deal from metal and mining company South32. Without sharing the deal size, the Tata group company said the deal involves streamlining and enhancing South32's IT operating model for greater resilience and agility

Outlook Business Team Stocks To Buy Today Buzzing Stocks TCS Business
