Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Amazon Sues Enforcement Directorate For Overreach

Amazon accused the investigative agency for overreach and asked the court to halt the probe and stop it from issuing summons.

Amazon Sues Enforcement Directorate For Overreach

Trending

Amazon Sues Enforcement Directorate For Overreach
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T17:08:11+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 5:08 pm

Amazon has moved Delhi High Court against Enforcement Directorate to cancel its investigation into the 2019 deal with Future Group for alleged violations of foreign investment rules.

Amazon has called the investigation a fishing and roving inquiry, saying the ED had sought privileged legal advice and opinions from Amazon and other information not connected to the Future Group deal, NDTV reported citing sources. It said the ED doesn't have "requisite jurisdiction... to investigate issues relating to people joining or leaving the legal team of Indian Amazon entities in India..."

Amazon has also sought the Delhi High Court's advice on the reasons behind ED expanding its scope and powers in the probe and summons to its executives who aren't connected to or aren't aware of the Future-Amazon transactions to testify in person.

Amazon accused the investigative agency for overreach and asked the court to halt the probe and stop it from issuing summons.

Amazon has also sought the Delhi High Court's advice on the reasons behind ED expanding its scope and powers in the probe and summons to its executives who aren't connected to or aren't aware of the Future-Amazon transactions to testify in person.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The ED has for months been probing Amazon's Rs 1,430 crore investment in Future Group for suspected violations of foreign investment laws. The investment is at the centre of protracted legal battles, as Amazon has used the terms of that deal - and cited contract breaches by Future - to stall Future Group from selling its assets to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail for Rs 24,500 crore, according to NDTV report.

Last week, Competition Commission of India suspended Amazon's 2019 deal with Future Group saying "it is necessary to examine the combination afresh," adding its approval from 2019 "shall remain in abeyance" until then.

The competition watchdog ruled that the US e-commerce group had suppressed information while seeking regulatory approval on an investment into Indian retailer Future Group two years ago, according to news agency Reuters.

Amazon had argued that terms agreed in its 2019 deal to pay $200 million for a 49 per cent stake in Future's gift voucher unit prevent parent, Future Group, from selling its Future Retail Ltd business to certain rivals, including Reliance.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Every 3rd Informal Worker Registered On e-Shram, Total Enrollment Cross 14 Crore Mark

Every 3rd Informal Worker Registered On e-Shram, Total Enrollment Cross 14 Crore Mark

Boosted By Localisation, Indian Electronics Manufacturing Sector To Touch Rs 7 Lakh Crore Next Fiscal

NCLAT Stays CCI Order Imposing Rs 873 Crore Penalty On UBL, Other Beer Makers

Ind-Ra Revises Vedanta's Outlook To Positive From Stable

Sebi Levies Rs 17 Crore Fine On Cals Refineries Ltd, Its Officials And One Entity

VST Tillers Eyes Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue This Fiscal

RBI Imposes Rs 30 Lakh Penalty On MUFG Bank

Lenders Okay Darwin Platform's Bid To Acquire Lavasa Corp

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from Business

Call Of Duty

Call Of Duty

Books Continue To Keep The Climate Change Discourse Hot In 2021

Books Continue To Keep The Climate Change Discourse Hot In 2021

Dr KK Aggarwal: Died, In The Line of Duty

Dr KK Aggarwal: Died, In The Line of Duty

Christmas Crypto Rally Hits Pause, Bitcoin Hovers Around $50,000

Christmas Crypto Rally Hits Pause, Bitcoin Hovers Around $50,000

Read More from Outlook

AFSPA In Manipur: When Civilian Lives Are Crushed Under Military Might

AFSPA In Manipur: When Civilian Lives Are Crushed Under Military Might

Chitra Ahanthem / The Northeastern state of Manipur has suffered for decades due to wanton use of military might under AFSPA that renders fundamental right of a citizen meaningless.

Clamour For Repeal Of AFSPA Is Ill-informed Of Ground Reality

Clamour For Repeal Of AFSPA Is Ill-informed Of Ground Reality

Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha / Contrary to popular perception, the law has necessary checks and balances. And the Army needs it to be effective in conflict zones.

Wrestling Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak & Murder Story

Wrestling Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak & Murder Story

Soumitra Bose / Vinesh Phogat's disappointment in Tokyo 2020 was offset by medals from Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia but two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar ended up in jail.

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

Advertisement