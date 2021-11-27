Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review: Upholding The Gold Standard For Streaming

Amazon has been in the game of taking your television to the next level for many years now. This isn’t a regular Fire TV device nor is it the company’s first. Instead, this is the maxed-out version for 2021.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review: Upholding The Gold Standard For Streaming

Trending

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review: Upholding The Gold Standard For Streaming
outlookindia.com
2021-11-27T09:45:20+05:30
Sahil Bhalla

Sahil Bhalla

More stories from Sahil Bhalla
View All

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 9:45 am

When it comes to streaming devices, one wishes that Roku had officially launched its products in the country. Roku offers some of the best streaming devices out there. Nonetheless, India is home to plenty of other options from Amazon, Google and other players. For many months and years, customers in India have preferred Amazon’s Fire TV Stick as it makes dumb TVs smart and provides mediocre/outdated TVs with some zing.

After using Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max for a week, I can safely say that it stands atop the streaming wars in 2021. As is evident by the name, Amazon has been in the game of taking your television to the next level for many years now. This isn’t a regular Fire TV device nor is it the company’s first. Instead, this is the maxed-out version for 2021.

Is the ‘Max’ worthy of an upgrade?

Let’s back up a bit here. What is a Fire TV stick, you may ask? The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is an Android operating system-based Amazon Fire OS streaming device. The ‘stick’, as people call it, plugs straight into the HDMI port of your TV and connects to the power source via the supplied plug and cable. Installation is breezy. You plug it in the stick, turn on the television, and connect it to the internet and your Amazon account via just a few easy prompts.

Voila. You’re now ready to enjoy the goodness of a smart TV interface and access to a plethora of apps - YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video and many more - that may have otherwise been unavailable on your TV.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

One downside with the installation is that even though it picks “restores” from your previous Fire TV stick, it doesn’t actually load a bunch of the apps that I previously had. Instead, I had to manually install apps like Disney+ Hotstar and Plex even though I had them on my previous device.

When unboxing the stick, you’ll realise that it looks exactly like its predecessor. The change in design comes in the form of a newer Alexa voice remote with quick access to your favourite apps.

Apart from the stick itself, the box is quite packed. Inside it, you’ll get the stick, the remote control, an HDMI extender cable, USB-A to micro USB cable, a power adapter and 2 AAA batteries for use in the remote control.

The “max” in the product name means that everything is just that much better than its predecessor. Apps launch faster, navigation doesn’t have any noticeable lags and thanks to the new support for Wi-Fi 6, there is a much better wireless streaming experience (you’ll need that shiny new router though to take advantage of it though).

Amazon says that the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40 per cent more powerful than the standard 4K version. Amazon is on point when it comes to this claim. Everything just feels that much smoother. The stick comes with wide HDR format support - Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG - and audio support - AAC-LC, AC3, eAC3 (Dolby Digital Plus), FLAC, MP3, PCM/Wave, Vorbis, and Dolby Atmos - that makes it a very good buy.

I was thoroughly impressed with the 4K Max’s hardware.

Let’s talk about the interface

It’s a known fact that Amazon’s interface is the centrepiece for what the stick provides. There’s quick access to the ‘recently watched’ tab that is good. The bad side is that Amazon pushes its own recommendations while sidelining other apps’ offerings.

You can preset six apps to appear on the main page but it takes more than a few clicks to see the full list. Having quicker access to that would have been something useful.

It’s a little too much in your face with the sponsored content and the recommendations merely from Amazon and Amazon only, but beyond that, the interface is quite nice looking.

An upgraded remote!

I think the upgraded remote is the best part of the new Fire Stick 4K Max. The Alexa voice assistant gets a prominent blue button at the top that is much appreciated. Press and hold it and you’ll be able to issue voice commands. There are dedicated keys for Prime Video, Netflix, Amazon Music and Apps (which opens up the app library). I wish, one of the four was Hotstar, but alas, it’s Amazon first here.

With the remote, you also get to control the volume and turn the TV on and off, which again is very useful.

Verdict: The best 4K streaming device out there

Yes, despite the minor annoyances and the plethora of Amazon or sponsored content dominating the home screen, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the best streaming device out there. It’s priced at just Rs 6,499 (even cheaper during the various sales events Amazon has throughout the year).

Ideally, Amazon should have just replaced the Fire TV Stick (3rd gen) with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but the former is available for just Rs 3,999. I’d thoroughly recommend the Fire TV Stick 4K over the Fire TV Stick (3rd gen) as the minor upgrades are extremely noticeable.

If you stream a lot of content - from movies to live sports - then do yourself a favour and get the Fire TV Stick 4K today. You’ll be thanking yourself every day.

Tags

Sahil Bhalla Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire Stick Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Why Sensex Crashed By 4,036.18 Points In November Despite Positive Start

Why Sensex Crashed By 4,036.18 Points In November Despite Positive Start

Tips To Reduce The Chances Of Rejection Of Your Loan Application

RBI Fines State Bank Of India Rs 1 Crore

5 Simple Ways To Avoid Overspending On Your Next Holiday Trip

Ashok Leyland MD & CEO Vipin Sondhi Resigns

Sensex, Nifty Fall About 3% As Concerns Loom About New COVID-19 Variant

ITC Acquires 16% Stake In Baby Products Maker Mother Sparsh

NCLAT Extends Time Till Nov 30 For Completing Insolvency Process For Vasan Healthcare

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from Business

Bank of Baroda Raises Rs 1,997 Crore Via Basel III-Compliant Bonds. Should You Buy?

Bank of Baroda Raises Rs 1,997 Crore Via Basel III-Compliant Bonds. Should You Buy?

Sanofi India To Divest Soframycin, Sofradex Brands For Rs 125 Crore

Sanofi India To Divest Soframycin, Sofradex Brands For Rs 125 Crore

Stock Market: Investors' Wealth Drop Over Rs 4.48 Lakh Crore. What Should You Do?

Stock Market: Investors' Wealth Drop Over Rs 4.48 Lakh Crore. What Should You Do?

Tega Industries IPO: Price Band Fixed At Rs 443-453 Per Share. Check Details

Tega Industries IPO: Price Band Fixed At Rs 443-453 Per Share. Check Details

Read More from Outlook

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To The Idea Of Protest In India

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To The Idea Of Protest In India

Apoorvanand / Protests help us transcend the limits that make us human. We Know we are incomplete and strive for fullness. By drawing us out of ourselves, protests do it for us.

IND Vs NZ, First Test: Ashwin Removes Young For 89

IND Vs NZ, First Test: Ashwin Removes Young For 89

Koushik Paul / It's Day 3 of the first Test at Kanpur's Green Park. Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand as NZ chase IND's first innings total of 345.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement