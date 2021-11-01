Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

All You Need To Know About Changes In Income Tax Laws That Will Affect You

Form 26AS is a consolidated annual tax statement that contains all the tax-related information of the taxpayer.

All You Need To Know About Changes In Income Tax Laws That Will Affect You

Trending

All You Need To Know About Changes In Income Tax Laws That Will Affect You
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T09:46:06+05:30
Pushpita Dey

Pushpita Dey

More stories from Pushpita Dey
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 9:46 am

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued an order recently that various new financial details have to be incorporated in Form 26AS under the Income-tax Act, 1961. The new information includes details of foreign remittances, purchases like mutual funds, etc.  

What is Form 26AS? 

Form 26AS is a consolidated annual tax statement that contains all the tax-related information of the taxpayer. For instance, earlier it mostly reflected the amount of tax deducted, or tax collected at source, self-assessment or advance tax paid, information relating to high-value transactions, demands and refunds, etc.  The list of details has now expanded.  

“Form 26AS is an essential document as it helps taxpayers verify if the taxes deducted or collected on their behalf have been accurately deposited promptly with the government. A taxpayer must cross-check the tax deducted and collected details mentioned in Form 26AS to match their taxes,” says Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax, a tax firm. For example, if your employer has deducted a part of your salary towards Provident Fund, or if tax has been deducted at source (TDS), the details can be cross-checked in Form 26AS. 

Last year as well, some major amendments were made in Form 26AS. These included details of any high-value financial transactions of that financial year.  

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

New Amendments 

In the new Form 26AS, the following details will start reflecting now: 

  • Details of any foreign remittances.  
  • Salary breakup of various components to be reported by the employers.  
  • Off-market transactions reported by Depository/Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA). 
  • Details of mutual fund purchases and dividends received.
  • Interest on refunds of the previous year. 
  • Other taxpayers’ information in ITR. 

“With the foreign remittance details in the hands of authorities, the taxpayers will have to be cautious to be compliant with the Income-tax Act and FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act). Previously, off-market transactions got side-lined as they were not being reported to the department,” says Gupta. Thus, the main idea behind these changes is to facilitate voluntary compliance by taxpayers.   

Under the previous amendments, details such as foreign remittances and mutual funds purchases above a certain limit were to be captured if they exceeded a certain limit. “These changes are beneficial to the taxpayer as they can check the details of Statement of Specified Financial Transactions (SFTs) reported by different entities. These SFTs will help them recall the financial transactions and file their income tax return accordingly in line with Form 26AS,” says Ruchika Bhagat, managing director of chartered accountancy firm Neeraj Bhagat & Co.  

Experts believe that extending the scope of Form 26AS will make ITR filing simpler for taxpayers as more details will be available in just one statement. 

“In the new Form 26AS, the income-tax department will also provide details of demands that are outstanding. This type of information will help you verify whether the same demand is genuinely outstanding or disputed,” says Bhagat. If it is a disputed demand, one can rectify the mistake, or fill an appeal or application for condonation of delay if the due time already passed. 

The changes make Form 26AS more comprehensive and mean no additional burden for those taxpayers who have already disclosed the details of their transactions.  

 

Tags

Pushpita Dey Income tax Form Form 26AS Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Surges Over 500 Points. Bharti Airtel Top Gainer, Followed By HCL Tech, Tata Steel, More

Sensex Surges Over 500 Points. Bharti Airtel Top Gainer, Followed By HCL Tech, Tata Steel, More

Policybazaar Parent PB Fintech IPO To Open Today. Here Are Details Before You Subscribe

Stocks To Buy: Bicon, Sun Pharma, GMR Infra, And More Got Thumbs Up. Check Details

Dhanteras: Should You Buy Digital Gold And Silver SIPs This Time?

Stocks You Should Not Miss Today: Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, IOC, And More

Jewellers Expecting Strong Demand During Dhanteras

G20 Leaders Agree To End Public Financing For Coal-Fired Power Generation Abroad

Must Read: Here Are Top 5 Stocks That Rose Over 10 Per Cent Last Week

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Business

Stock Market Outlook This Week: Fed Decision, Macro Data, Earnings To Play Major Role

Stock Market Outlook This Week: Fed Decision, Macro Data, Earnings To Play Major Role

Upcoming IPOs: Paytm, Policybazaar, Sapphire Foods, Etc To Hit Market In First Half Of Nov

Upcoming IPOs: Paytm, Policybazaar, Sapphire Foods, Etc To Hit Market In First Half Of Nov

Purplle Raises $75 Million In Funding Round Led By Kedaara, Sequoia Capital India, Others

Purplle Raises $75 Million In Funding Round Led By Kedaara, Sequoia Capital India, Others

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank Among Those Firms Whose Market Value Fell By Over Rs 2.48 Lakh Crore. Check Details

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank Among Those Firms Whose Market Value Fell By Over Rs 2.48 Lakh Crore. Check Details

Read More from Outlook

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / The recent targeting of promotional campaigns for allegedly hurting sentiments affects delivery of relevant social messages.

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

Associated Press / As world leaders arrive in Glasgow for the COP26 conference, discussing climate change,PM Modi also reached there for additional bilateral talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

Jayanta Oinam / After suffering two humiliating defeats, India now face an ignominious early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking to media persons on board the IAC Vikrant which is currently engaged in the second sea trial since October 24.

Advertisement