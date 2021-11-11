Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Police Retrieves Body Of Bar Association Employee From Tis Hazari Court Chamber

The deceased was a tuberculosis patient and chronic alcoholic and the dust bin in the chamber in the west wing of the court complex had blood-laced vomit.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-11-11T19:14:47+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 7:14 pm

Police on Thursday retrieved the body of a 30-year-old employee of the Delhi Bar Association  from a chamber in the Tis Hazari Court.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Manoj.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that police received the information and reached the spot. The deceased was a temporary employee of the Delhi Bar Association. 

The deceased was a tuberculosis patient and chronic alcoholic, the DCP said, adding that the dust bin in the chamber in the west wing of the court complex had blood-laced vomit.

There was no external injury marks on the body, the officer said, adding that further investigation is on. 

(With PTI Inputs)

