﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BJP Releases Fifth List Of 19 Candidates For Telangana Polls

BJP Releases Fifth List Of 19 Candidates For Telangana Polls

The party had announced its first list of 38 candidates, while the second list comprised of 28 candidates. The third list contained names of 20 candidates.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 November 2018
BJP Releases Fifth List Of 19 Candidates For Telangana Polls
File Photo
BJP Releases Fifth List Of 19 Candidates For Telangana Polls
outlookindia.com
2018-11-18T19:22:50+0530
Related Stories

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of 19 candidates for the ensuing Assembly election in Telangana on December 7.

The list, finalised by the BJP Central Election Committee, included the names of Kusuma Satish from Warangal East, Naidu Prakash from Banswada and Sudhakar Rao for the Kollapur seat.

With this, the party has, to date, announced the names of 112 candidates. There are 119 seats in Telangana.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP had announced the names of seven candidates.

The party had announced its first list of 38 candidates, while the second list comprised of 28 candidates. The third list contained names of 20 candidates.

The Congress on Saturday released its third list of 13 candidates, including former PCC president Ponnala  Lakshmaiah, for the December 7 Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana.

With the release of the third list, the party has so far declared candidates for 88 seats. It had released its first list of 65 candidates for the December 7 Telangana Assembly polls on Novermber 13. On November 14, the party had released its second list of 10 candidates.

For more assembly election stories, click here

(IANS)



 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Telangana Assembly Elections 2018 BJP Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India's Tour Of Australia: Ravi Shastri Rues Hardik Pandya's Absence, Says All-Rounder Lends Balance To Indian Side
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters