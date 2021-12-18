Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
BJP Accuses Kerala's Ruling Left of 'Insulting' Gen Rawat

Chandrasekhar said the Left has created a political culture "where it is absolutely okay for people working in a state government or members of a political party in a state to denigrate Indian heroes.

BJP Accuses Kerala's Ruling Left of 'Insulting' Gen Rawat
Bipin Rawat, Former Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces. | PTI Photo

BJP Accuses Kerala's Ruling Left of 'Insulting' Gen Rawat
2021-12-18T01:00:24+05:30
Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 1:00 am

The BJP on Friday accused "Left-minded" political leaders in Kerala and those associated with the state government of "insulting country's heroes" like Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, who died in a chopper crash last week  along with his wife and 12 other defence personnel.

"Left-minded political operatives in Kerala have denigrated the deaths of Late Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 other bravehearts in the tragic helicopter accident earlier this month," Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at a press conference here. "This is absolutely objectionable and disgusting that a political party in power in a state has insulted our bravehearts," he said.

Another BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan alleged that Rawat and other military personnel who died in the crash were being "denigrated" in Kerala  with the "active connivance" of the Left government in the state. BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, who like Rawat hails from Uttarakhand, said it was painful to see people using unfortunate remarks to insult heroes like him.

Chandrasekhar said he himself is son of a military official, and added that he found it "objectionable, and disgusting" that a political party in power in Kerala will insult the tradition of service Rawat represented.

BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore, a retired Army officer, alleged that some political parties have fallen so much in their lust for power that they are not sparing even the Army.

-With PTI Inputs

Bipin Rawat New Delhi Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS) Helicopter Crash Left Front Press Conference Indian Army
Outlook Newsletters

