Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Opens Up On Fight With Shehnaaz Gill, Her Game Inside The House And More

Shehnaaz Gill's foe Himanshi Khurana will be entering Bigg Boss 13, and ahead of her entry, she gets talking about her fight, and more.

02 November 2019
Bigg Boss 13 will witness multiple wild card entrants this weekend, and one of them also happens to be Shehnaaz Gill's sworn enemy, Himanshi Khurana. While Himanshi has denied entering the house time and again, the actress will be entering the show after all, and in a recent interview, she got talking about what went wrong with Shehnaaz, and how she intends to play her game once she is inside the house with her.

Himanshi says how she is not going to the Bigg Boss house to sort her issues or fight with Shehnaaz and that she does not have any strategy but will do her best and play the game living in the moment. She spoke about her fight with Shehnaaz and went on to reveal how she body-shamed her in the past and also abused her family, but said that she does not intend to bring it up in the house. She said how she did keep quiet when she spoke about her, but when it came to her family, she couldn't stay mum. She also said how Shehnaaz started the fight when she commented on her saying she has gotten a lip surgery done.

On being asked about Shehnaaz's game in this house, she added how she is playing the game well and has only shown her good side yet and that no one knows her other side. She also made a remark about how her bonding with Sidharth Shukla has been well, however, she added that maybe he deserves the credit for that.

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)

