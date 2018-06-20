Big B, Taapsee Pannu Reuniting For 'Badla', Shoot For The Film Starts In Glasgow

Amitabh Bachchan will be reuniting at the sets with Taapsee Pannu, his co-star from the 2016 film Pink, as the two actors are teaming up for upcoming flick Badla.

Septuagenarian Bachchan and Taapasee, 30, have been very vocal about the crime-thriller being directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, but there wasn’t any confirmation of the actors working together till the other day.

On Tuesday, the motion-picture company into the project made its plan public. “Red Chillies Ent. is excited to announce its next film#BADLA, in association with Azure Ent., starring the legendary@SrBachchan & the very talented @taapsee, helmed by acclaimed director @Sujoy_G. @iamsrk @VenkyMysore @sunirkheterpal@_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt @iAmAzure,” it tweeted.

Sujoy said he is “extremely excited” for the film and his excitement just got doubled now that SRK will be the producer. Sujoy has earlier directed Big B in the fantasy adventure Aladin and thrillerTe3n.

Badla, the shooting of which began in Scotland’s Glasgow in Britain, is said to be a remake of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo).

Sujoy, in a statement, said “When you get an actor like Mr Amitabh Bachchan, half your battle is won. “He is every director's delight and I am very excited to direct him. Also I have been trying to work with Taapsee for a while and this is the perfect story to collaborate with her.

“And above all my excitement is doubled that it is produced by Shah Rukh Khan. Couldn't have asked for a better team and now it is time for work," he added.Khan and Bachchan were last seen sharing screen space in the 2008 hit 'Bhoothnath'.”