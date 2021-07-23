July 23, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Bharat Biotech To Supply 500 Million Covaxin Doses To Centre for Immunisation Programme

Bharat Biotech To Supply 500 Million Covaxin Doses To Centre for Immunisation Programme

Suchitra Ella, the Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech said that the company is taking a commitment of more than 50 crore (500 million) of doses to be submitted to the government of India for its immunisation programme.

Outlook Web Desk 23 July 2021, Last Updated at 3:27 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Bharat Biotech To Supply 500 Million Covaxin Doses To Centre for Immunisation Programme
Representational Image
PTI
Bharat Biotech To Supply 500 Million Covaxin Doses To Centre for Immunisation Programme
outlookindia.com
2021-07-23T15:27:10+05:30

Bharat Biotech on Friday promised to take part in strengthening the Centre's countrywide immunisation programme with supply of over 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Joint Managing Director of  Bharat Biotech Suchitra Ella said that the company's facilities in four cities - Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Ankaleshwar - are currently producing Covaxin while speaking at a virtual conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

"In a nutshell if I have to tell you, this is the journey of Covaxin from April 2020 until June 2021. And it is still ongoing as we continue to manufacture, taking a commitment of more than 50 crore (500 million) of doses to be submitted to the government of India for its
immunisation programme," she said narrating the journey of Covaxin.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had said in Parliament on Tuesday that from January to July 16, 5.45 crore (54.5 million) doses of Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and 36.01 (360 million) crore doses of Covishield have been supplied by the Serum Institute of India to the Centre.

Suchitra Ella said the data of Phase 3 trials has been submitted to the Drug Controller General of India for its perusal and efficacy of the vaccine against many of the
coronavirus variants was also tested.

Covaxin demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and65.2per centprotection against the B.1.617.2 Delta variant, Bharat Biotech said recently, while announcing the final analysis of the jab.

It had said the Efficacy Analysis demonstratesCovaxinto be 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

The MD further said that when it comes to vaccines not only for COVID-19, India, when compared to some other countries, has more capacity to produce vaccines in large
numbers.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tripura: BJP Ally IPFT Demands Separate Tribal State

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Suchitra Ella Hyderabad Bharat Biotech Covaxin Centre Immunization Programme COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos