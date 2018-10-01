Best Colour Options: TVS Jupiter, NTorq, RTR 160 4V & More

Once known for their diminutive yet sturdy mopeds, TVS is now renowned for producing some of the best performance-oriented motorcycles in the country, case in point the Apache RR 310. Developed with inputs from TVS Racing, the 125cc NTorq has helped the company carve a name for itself in the scooter segment too. So if you’re in the market looking to pick a TVS, here’s the list of colours we think make its two-wheelers, including the TVS Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 160 4V, NTorq and Jupiter stand apart from the rest.

Apache RR 310:

The Apache RR 310 is by far the best-looking product to have ever come out TVS’ stables. Developed in conjunction with BMW Motorrad, the motorcycle marks TVS’ debut in the mid-capacity segment. The bike’s proportions are near perfect that it’s easy to mistake it for a 600cc supersport! TVS has priced the bike at Rs 2,23,070, ex-showroom Delhi.

Our Choice:

The Apache RR 310 is offered in two colours - Racing Red and Racing Black. We’d definitely recommend the Racing Red as it really brings out the sporty intent of the motorcycle. The red-painted frame accentuates the bodywork, while the white stripe down the centre makes the bike look even more aggressive. Pick the Racing Black option if you want your motorcycle to look stealthy.

NTorq:

The TVS NTorq borrows design cues from all sorts of fighter jets. True to its sporty intentions, the scooter gets lots of cuts and slashes in its body panels. It is also the only scooter in the segment to have a smart instrument cluster which, when paired with the TVS NTorq app, can enable navigation assist and caller ID, among other features. The NTorq is priced at Rs 59,712, ex-showroom Delhi.

Our Choice:

The scooter looks best in Matte Yellow as it offers a good contrast to the black undertones. Go for the Metallic Grey option if you don’t want a flashy colour. Recently, TVS introduced a Metallic Red option, which looks quite good too.

Apache RTR 160 4V:

The RTR 160 4V borrows its design from its bigger brother, the Apache RTR 200 4V. The rear portion of the motorcycle bears an uncanny resemblance to the RTR 200, complete with the double-barrel exhaust. Up front, the muscular fuel tank compliments the sleek headlamp, while the fully-digital instrument console is perched atop the headlamp. Prices start from Rs 82,810 for the rear drum brake, carburetted variant.

Our Choice:

Out of Racing Red, Racing Black and Racing Blue, we’d say the blue paint really goes well with the bike’s design. The minimal body graphics highlights the bike’s elegance as the colour pallette fades into white towards the rear.

TVS Jupiter:

The Jupiter offers a pliant ride, a peppy motor and convenience to boot. These qualities have made it the best-selling scooter from the brand, hotly contesting against the Honda Activa. TVS offers the Jupiter in a variety of colours. Twelve, in fact! Among them are five gloss finishes, three matte options, two premium colour schemes and two colours for the Classic Edition.

Our Choice:

The Walnut Brown is an ideal choice as it suits the matured design language of the Jupiter. Another good colour choice is the Titanium Grey as it is subtle yet sporty.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V:

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V received a minor facelift along with a whole new range colours recently. The RTR 200 4V is one of the best-performing motorcycle in the segment thanks to its 197.5cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled motor. 0-60kmph comes up in 3.95 seconds and the bike is capable of hitting 100kmph in 12.1 seconds. It is priced at Rs 97,005 for the base variant, ex-Delhi.

Our Choice:

Among black, grey, red and white options, we’d pick the the grey as it looks the most photogenic. The contrasting yellow coloured graphics makes the motorcycle look quite futuristic too. It is to be noted that the ABS variant is available in black and white paint options whereas the EFI variant comes in white only.

Source: zigwheels.com