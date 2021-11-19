Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Azad Denies Knowledge Of Congress Leaders' Resignations, Say He Will Do What People Of J&K Want Him To Do

Spelling trouble for the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, four former ministers and three ex-legislators, loyal to the group of Azad, resigned from party posts, saying they have not been provided an opportunity to be heard on party affairs in the union territory, sources said on Wednesday.

Azad Denies Knowledge Of Congress Leaders' Resignations, Say He Will Do What People Of J&K Want Him To Do
| PTI Photo

Trending

Azad Denies Knowledge Of Congress Leaders' Resignations, Say He Will Do What People Of J&K Want Him To Do
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T11:16:14+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 11:16 am

Former chief minister Gulam Nabi Azad denied that he had knowledge of resignations of some state Congress leaders close to him, and said he will do what the people of Jammu and Kashmir want him to do for the betterment of the Union territory.

Spelling trouble for the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, four former ministers and three ex-legislators, loyal to the group of Azad, resigned from party posts, saying they have not been provided an opportunity to be heard on party affairs in the union territory, sources said on Wednesday.  The leaders, who shared stage with Azad at the rally and resigned from their posts in the Congress, saying only Azad is acceptable to them as the party's face in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the chief ministerial candidate, not state Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir.

"I will do what the people of Jammu and Kashmir want me to do for the betterment of this state," Azad told reporters in reply to a question on whether he would contest as Congress chief ministerial candidate in the next assembly elections keeping in view the demand raised at a public rally in Kathua district.

"Mir is not acceptable to us. We want Azad sahib and he should lead the party. He has sacrificed a lot for the party and this area," former minister Manohar Lal Sharma, who was among the leaders who resigned from party post, said at the Azad-led rally in Kathua.

Azad said he came to know about the resignations of Congress leaders only through newspapers today. "I am not party to that (resignation by party leaders). I was not consulted. I, myself, read it in the newspapers," he said. The veteran leader said that he did not talk to them as it is their personal point of view. "For me, everyone is equal. I am not with one team or another team. I am not associated with one or another group," he said. 

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

On the issue of grievances raised by his loyals in the state Congress, Azad said, "There have been grievances." Asked about the show of strength of his loyals in Jammu and Kashmir, he said this was not a 'shakti pradarshan'. "I travel to internal areas of Jammu and Kashmir. For long it had not been possible because of the state's bifurcation and then due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is just to know about the people."

On the internal tussle in the Congress, Azad said it is even there in the ruling party, "We have more internal democracy (in the Congress). Even their ministers speak (against the government). This (internal tussle) shouldn't happen. It is unfortunate that this is happening". 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ghulam Nabi Azad Congress J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Jammu and Kashmir COVID 19 Bifurcation of J&K Resignation
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against New Farm Laws

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Withdraws New Farm Laws On Guru Nanak Jayanti

PM Modi Withdraws New Farm Laws On Guru Nanak Jayanti

Vikas Pathak / The announcement comes on a day that is a very important one for the Sikhs. The Prime Minister in his address to the nation however defended the farm laws.

The Negotiator: How Rakesh Tikait Was The Glue That Held The Farmers’ Agitation Together

The Negotiator: How Rakesh Tikait Was The Glue That Held The Farmers’ Agitation Together

Vikas Pathak / The former Delhi Police employee has also emerged as the go-to man for the authorities to reach out to the agitating farmers.

BAN Vs PAK, Live 1st T20: BAN Bank On Home Conditions

BAN Vs PAK, Live 1st T20: BAN Bank On Home Conditions

Jayanta Oinam / Get live cricket scores and updates of first T20 between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka. This is a three-match T20I series.

Farm Laws Withdrawal: The Protests In Pictures

Farm Laws Withdrawal: The Protests In Pictures

Outlook Photo Team / PM Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Advertisement