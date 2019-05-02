Will 2020 Hyundai Creta Look The Same As New ix25?

The first-gen Hyundai ix25 in China and the Creta in India and Brazil look pretty much identical.

The new ix25 and Creta models might take different design approaches.

New ix25 showcased in China looks quite unorthodox.

The split head- and tail-lamps setup is polarising.

Hyundai Brazil says new Creta will not be the same as the new China-spec ix25.

Hyundai is likely follow a similar approach in India as well with second-gen Creta.

Hyundai showcased the upcoming new-gen ix25 compact SUV in China recently and, given that the existing version of the ix25 and Creta are largely identical in terms of design, it’s being speculated that the 2020 Creta will look the same as the upcoming ix25. However, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will reportedly be market-specific and the changes will not be limited to just powertrains but design as well.

The new ix25 that was recently showcased in China looked rather oddball as far as its design is concerned, both at the front and the rear. While Hyundai’s Indian arm is yet to confirm whether the India-spec 2020 Creta will look similar to the new ix25 or not, Hyundai of Brazil has said that the new Brazil-spec Creta won’t be as outlandish as the ix25. Instead, the new-gen Creta for Brazil will follow a more conventional design approach and will take some inspiration from the HB20 series of cars there.

In India, the design language that the Venue has adopted could be the way forward for future Hyundai SUVs. Which means the new Creta might get a split headlamp setup and the new cascading grille at the front. It is, however, the rear of the new ix25 which might go under the knife significantly for India. So, we can expect the split tail lamps of the ix25 to make way for conventional tail lamps.

Inside, the Chinese ix25 features a large 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a floating design. It remains to be seen whether Hyundai chooses to offer the same dashboard setup for the 2020 Creta in India or take a more conventional route with a 7- or 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The 2020 Creta in India is likely to be bigger than the current model and will get both petrol and diesel engine options. We expect Hyundai to showcase it at the 2020 Auto Expo followed by launch later next year. While we find the new ix25 a bit too loud as far as its design is concerned, let us know what you think about its exterior and interior design in the comments below.

Source: cardekho.com