VW Polo Gets Another Facelift, Prices Begin At Rs 5.82 Lakh

Polo now comes with a honeycomb pattern front grille, just like the GTI variant.

Tail lamps and rear bumper have been revised to freshen up the design.

BS4 powertrain setup remains same on all variants of the Polo.

Next-gen Polo will be based on MQB A0 IN platform, a localised platform for India.

Polo continues to rival Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza.

Volkswagen has given the current generation Polo yet another facelift. Prices of the VW hatchback now starts at Rs 5.82 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 9.88 lakh. Take a look at the price of all Polo variants and how they differ from that of the outgoing Polo, below.

The Polo still employs the 1.0-litre petrol engine that makes 75PS and 95Nm of torque. The diesel version continues with the 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 90PS and 230Nm of torque. And just like before, both these engines continue to be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Things haven’t quite changed for the Polo GT as well. Under the bonnet, it continues to be offered with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 105PS/175Nm or a diesel engine that makes 110PS and 250Nm of torque. While the turbo-petrol motor can be had only with a 7-speed DSG, the diesel variant of the Polo GT can only be had with a 5-speed MT.

The Polo now comes with a revised front end that features a honeycomb grille and a new air dam. Many will be reminded of the GTI variant of the Polo by looking at this front end. What’s more, to make the Polo stand apart from the outgoing version, Volkswagen has made revisions to the tail lamps and rear bumper of the hatchback as well. The tail lamp now features LED elements that give it a more upmarket finish.

The warranty of the new Polo stands at 4years/1,00,000km for the petrol variants and 5years/1,00,000km for the diesel variants. Road side assistance for a similar time period is also offered on the respective petrol and diesel varinats of the Polo, as part of Volkswagen's 4EVER care package.

While the design has been tweaked, it is still the same Polo underneath that has been offered in India for almost a decade now. However, if you have been looking forward to the new-generation Polo, don’t hold your breath.

It is interesting to note that while this is another facelift of the fifth-generation Polo (globally) in India, global markets now get the sixth-generation avatar of the hatchback.

Volkswagen India will bring in the new sixth-gen Polo at some stage but we don’t expect that to happen before 2021. What’s more, it will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform that Skoda is working on localising for the Indian market.

In India, the Polo is a premium hatchback offering from Volkswagen and it continues to compete with other premium offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai Elite i20 and Honda Jazz.

Source: cardekho.com