Vespa And Aprilia Scooter Range Officially Launched With ABS And CBS

The Vespa VLX 150, SLX 150, Elegante 150, Aprilia SR 150 and SR 150 Race now come equipped with ABS.

The addition of ABS has led to a price hike of around Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 over the non-ABS variants.

The ZX 125, VLX 125 and SLX 125 and the Aprilia SR 125 get combined braking system for a premium of Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000.

Keeping in line with government safety norms, Piaggio India has officially launched its Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters with the safety net of ABS and CBS. Moreover, due to the lack of any competition, it has become the first and only scooter manufacturer in India to offer ABS in the 150cc scooter space. This comprises of the Vespa VLX 150, SLX 150, Elegante 150, Aprilia SR 150 and the SR 150 Race. However, the inclusion of ABS has resulted in a price hike ranging between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 over the non-ABS variants. The CBS-equipped Vespa ZX 125, VLX 125, SLX 125 and the Aprilia SR 125 get a price bump of Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 over the non-CBS variants.

Furthermore, Piaggio India is also offering PayTM benefits worth Rs 6,000 on Vespa and Aprilia’s ABS-equipped scooters as part of the brand’s introductory offer. The offer is applicable from April onwards. On a slightly different note, the BSVI version of Aprilia 125 was spotted testing quite recently, which suggests that the brand is now working towards making its scooters compliant with upcoming safety norms.

Piaggio India introduces its Vespa and Aprilia scooters with Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and Combined Braking System (CBS) for safer riding experience

First & only scooter manufacturer in India to offer ABS technology.

Incorporates ABS in all 150cc variants & CBS system in all 125 cc variant scooters for Vespa and Aprilia

Mumbai, 08th April 2019: Piaggio India across their range of Vespa & Aprilia scooters have started offering ABS & CBS technology since the start of 2019, ahead of the ruling by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on safety norm. Piaggio India has successfully implemented Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and Combined Braking System (CBS) on all products to ensure enhanced braking system for the best riding experience.

The anti-lock braking system ensures braking without slippage, provides rider a greater control of his vehicle by effectively enhancing the braking performance of the vehicle. Similarly CBS system provides proportional brake distribution between the front and rear wheels thereby increasing the stability of the vehicle.

Commenting on the introduction of new upgraded Vespa and Aprilia, Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India said, “As a global brand, we are committed to the safety of our customers and delighted to comply with the changing safety norms from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This move will improve the overall safety and riding standards of the two-wheeler industry. For us, our product portfolio was already ABS compliant last year, but we are launching them across the country now to fit the general demand.”

Ashish Yakhmi, Head of Two-wheeler business added, “Our brands, Vespa & Aprilia have always stood for technological advancements, aligning our strategy of pursuing global innovations. Road safety is an important criteria for us hence, we are happy to offer India’s first scooter with ABS & CBS technology for the best riding experience & performance. This makes our products not only stylish and sporty but also equipped with the latest safety system to provide a unique riding experiences.”

As part of their introductory offer, Piaggio India is providing lucrative offer on the ABS range of Vespa and Aprilia two-wheelers from April onwards. Under this offer, customers can enjoy PayTM benefits worth INR 6000.

Source: zigwheels.com