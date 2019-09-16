Top 5 Bluetooth-Enabled Two Wheelers Under Rs 1 Lakh

Until recently, Bluetooth connectivity was a tech that featured only on large-capacity and expensive motorcycles. Now manufacturers are stepping up and offering it on most of their popular and affordable offerings. The most recent two-wheeler to get Bluetooth connectivity is the TVS Jupiter Grande Edition. There are quite a few Bluetooth-equipped two-wheelers you can buy today for under Rs 1 lakh and here are the top 5.

1. TVS Jupiter Grande Edition (Rs 59,900):

The Jupiter is one feature-packed scooter and becomes even more feature-rich with the addition of Bluetooth. The setup allows you to receive calls and text notification on the semi-digital instrument console. It also connects to the TVS Connect app and shows vehicle information like trip statistics and service reminders. Other features include an LED headlamp, adjustable rear monoshock, cross-stitched tan seat and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The Jupiter Grande Edition is available in an interesting Tech Blue colour scheme.

2. TVS NTorq 125 (Rs 59,995):

The TVS Ntorq 125 was the first scooter to be launched in India with Bluetooth connectivity. This 125cc scooter gets a full-digital instrument console and is one of the most comprehensive setups we have seen on scooters. The Bluetooth connectivity allows you to pair with your smartphone that notifies you of incoming calls and messages and shows navigation direction on the instrument console. The app displays the scooters ride statistics, service details and reminders and also the scooter’s last parked location.

3. Vespa VLX 150 (Rs 1,00,715):

Ok, the Vespa costs a shade above Rs 1 lakh but we do not mind spending that little extra for this premium offering. For 2019, the Vespa VLX 150 gets a new semi-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. It connects to your smartphone via the Vespa Connectivity app. The app has features like ‘Find me’ which remotely activates your scooter’s turn indicators, making it easy to locate in a crowded parking lot. Then there is ‘Follow me’ which remotely switches on the scooter’s headlamp to light up your way home. Then there is navigation, vehicle info and list of close showrooms and petrol pumps which can be accessed via the app.

4. Aprilia SR 150 (Rs 84,026):

For 2019, the Aprilia SR 150 gets a semi-digital instrument console as well but has a larger digital display. Its Bluetooth connectivity feature is similar to that of the Vespa and even the Aprilia Connectivity app has the same features as navigation, find me and follow me home.

5. Hero XPulse 200 (Rs 97,000):

India’s most affordable adventure motorcycle comes with Bluetooth connectivity as well. The XPulse 200 gets a fully digital instrument console. It pairs with your smartphone and in case of incoming calls, displays the caller ID on the console. You also have an app called the Hero RideGuide which with the help of Google Maps displays turn-by-turn navigation on the display.

