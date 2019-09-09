Top 5 Bike News Of The Week: Revolt RV400 Booked Out, BS6 Honda Activa Launch Details Revealed, BS6 Pulsar Range Inbound

This week witnessed important developments with regards to the upcoming BS6 emission norms. Honda is all set to launch its first BS6-compliant scooter, the Activa 125, while Bajaj has revealed details about its BS6 Pulsar lineup. Here are the top five news of the week:

2019 Honda Activa 125 Launch Details Revealed:

Honda unveiled the 2019 Activa 125 back in June and now the brand has confirmed that it will be launched this month!

Royal Enfield 650 Twins Prices Hiked:

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins is known to offer staggering value for money. However, the brand has recently hiked the prices of both the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

KTM 790 Duke Pricing And Availability Revealed:

We’ve got some crucial information about the price details and the number of 790 Dukes that KTM plans to bring to the country.

All Bajaj Pulsar Models To Get BS6 Updates Soon:

Bajaj is all set to update its entire Pulsar range to comply with BS6 emission norms. Wondering how Bajaj plans to make the bikes comply with the new norms? Will the updates make the bikes more expensive? And when will they be launched?

Revolt Electric Bikes Sold Out Till October:

In a way, Revolt Motors revolutionised the EV segment with its clever pricing strategy for its electric bikes. This could very well be one of the reasons why the brand recently announced that its bikes have been booked out till October! That said, if you’re living in Delhi or Pune and are planning to book the bike now, we have good news for you.