The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Is Greener Than Before!

Available with both petrol and diesel engine options: E 200 and E 220 d.

Offered in two trim levels: Expression and Exclusive.

Gets additional features like Burmester Surround sound system, digital instrument cluster, among others.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2019 iteration of the E-Class LWB in India, priced from Rs 57.50 lakh to Rs 62.50 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). With the update, the petrol and diesel engines of the E-Class now adhere to BS6 emission norms.

The E 200 is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 197PS of power and 300Nm of peak torque. The E 220 d, on the other hand, gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit producing 194PS and 400Nm. Both these engines are mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The top-spec E 350d continues to come with a BS4 diesel engine.

Mercedes has not only updated the engine lineup for the E-Class LWB but has also updated its features list. It now gets ‘luxurious interior’ as standard across the range, which were earlier limited to the E 350 d variant only. The Luxurious interior include vertical stitching on the seats with more plush materials, floor carpet colour and upper dashboard colour in contrast with upholstery colour and velour floor mats.

Other additions include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 590W Burmester surround sound system, rear wireless mobile charging and rear touchscreen to control media, AC and other vehicle functionalities. However, all of these inclusions are limited to the higher spec Exclusive variant only.

In terms of safety and assistance features, the E-Class gets seven airbags, ESP, LED headlamps, parking pilot with active parking assist and reverse parking camera and adaptive brake lights.

Here is a detailed price list of the updated E-Class LWB:

Along with LWB, the E-Class is available in the All Terrain and AMG versions as well. Where the E-Class All Terrain is priced at Rs 75 lakh, the AMG E 63 S retails at Rs 1.5 crore, ex-showroom pan-India.

