Suzuki To Roll Out A Bigger-Engined Intruder!

Suzuki is likely to launch the 250cc Intruder at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Expect the cruiser to be designed along the lines of the 1800cc version.

The new chassis will be revised for a more laid-back riding stance.

At the sidelines of the launch of the Gixxer SF 250 and 2019 Gixxer SF, Suzuki revealed that the new 250cc platform will be used for multiple models. Apart from the upcoming Gixxer 250 naked, the Japanese auto major is also likely to launch the Intruder 250. However, the naked version will enter our shores before the cruiser. Expect Suzuki to launch the quarter-litre Intruder next year, most likely at the 2020 Auto Expo. We believe Suzuki might price the motorcycle at around Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, it will be the only quarter-litre cruiser in the country.

It’s a given that the upcoming Intruder will have a completely different character compared to the sporty Gixxer SF 250. Understandably, the new chassis is expected to be revised slightly for a more laid-back riding stance. Expect a longer swingarm, easy-to-reach handlebars, low seat and forward-set footpegs for that quintessential cruiser stance. Features like LED headlight and tail light, LCD instrument cluster are likely to be carried over from the faired bike.

Expect the Intruder 250 to be powered by the Gixxer SF 250’s 249cc fuel-injected SOHC unit which produces 26.5PS and 22.6Nm. That said, Suzuki might tweak the final drive ratios, just like how it did with the 150cc Intruder.

The suspension bits - telescopic fork and rear monoshock - could be tuned to offer a plusher ride. Brakes are likely to be the same front and rear disc brake as the Gixxer SF 250. And like the full-faired bike, dual-channel ABS could be offered as standard on the cruiser. While the mechanical bits seem promising on paper, we hope Suzuki employs a new design for the 250cc Intruder as Intruder 150 is quite polarising, to say the least. With fingers crossed, we hope the upcoming Intruder will be a coherently-designed and scaled-down version of the original behemoth - the Intruder M1800R.

Images of the 150cc Suzuki Intruder shown for representation only.

Source: zigwheels.com