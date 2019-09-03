Revolt RV300 and RV 400: Your Questions Answered

The launch of the Revolt RV400 and RV300 electric motorcycles have garnered a lot of interest and generated a lot of questions in your minds as well. A lot of you have asked us your questions in our comments section and here we have brought those questions under one roof. Here are your questions and the answers to them.

Note: More questions and their answers will be added to this list in the future.

Will I be able to install a leg guard on that?

We don't think you would be able to. For one you would have to fit the crash guard to the frame for it to be of any use. That would be difficult as the fairing on the side covers the frame. Even if you manage to get past the fairing, the frame design and placement would not provide a rigid base to install a crash bar.

How much time it will take to charge?

Less than a minute! With Revolt’s swappable battery and their battery swapping stations, you could swap out your drained motorcycle battery for a fully-charged one in under a minute. You also have the option of charging it at home from a plug point on the bike. The RV400 takes around 3 hours to charge from 0-75 percent and 4.5 hours to charge from 0-100 percent. On the smaller RV300, battery charging would take 3 hours as well to charge from 0-75 percent and a lesser 4.2 hours to charge from 0-100 percent given its smaller battery size.

Where can I buy the bikes?

You can pre-book a Revolt bike online on the Revolt website. You can also book it on BikeDekho. You could also visit one of the Revolt dealerships and check out the bikes yourself. More details here.

What is the battery life like?

Revolt is offering a 7.5 years/ 1.5 lakh km warranty on its lithium-ion batteries. Also given the fact that you would be swapping your batteries for freshly charged ones, you don't really have to worry about battery warranty.

Do riding these bikes require a driving license?

You do. Electric vehicles making less than 250 watts and having top speeds less than 25kmph do not require a licence to operate. However, both the RV300 and RV400 have powerful motors and a top speed of 65 and 80kmph so you will need a driving license to ride any of these two.

Pricing should be below 1 lakh?

Yes and no. While both bikes cost more than a lakh, Revolts pricing plan make both the RV300 and RV400 a lot more affordable to own and maintain. For an in-depth analysis of the pricing and ownership scheme, head here.

Source: zigwheels.com