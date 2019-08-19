Renault Triber Bookings Now Open; Launch on August 28

Pre-launch bookings for the Triber are now open for a token sum of Rs 11,000.

It will be equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine that makes 72PS and 96Nm.

It gets a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It is the first car in the segment to feature modular seating.

The Triber will be priced in the Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh bracket.

It will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ford Figo.

French carmaker Renault will begin accepting bookings for the upcoming crossover MPV Triber from today onwards. One can make a booking by visiting Renault’s website or the nearest showroom, for a token sum of Rs 11,000. The launch of the Triber is scheduled for August 28.

Under the hood, the Triber will be available with only a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to make 72PS of max power and 96Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT gearbox.

On the features front, Renault has packed the Triber with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The second row seating offers sliding functionality with variable legroom and can be folded flat while the third row can be removed in minutes for extra boot space. Both rows get individual AC vents and there is also a refrigerator to keep your beverages cool.

We expect Renault to price the Triber in Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh bracket and while it doesn’t have any natural rivals in the market, it will go up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo and Hyundai Grand i10 in that price range.

Source: cardekho.com