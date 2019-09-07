Polarity Smart Bikes Set To Unveil Six New e-Bikes In India

These smart bikes are categorized into two groups – Sport and Executive.

The top-spec models offer a top speed of 100kmph.

Polarity Smart Bikes is all set to unveil not one but six new pedal-assisted e-bikes in India on September 20. Its portfolio comprises of two categories - Sport and Executive. The first group includes the S1K, S2K and S3K bikes while the second covers the E1K, E2K and E3K range. The brand will commence pre-bookings for the e-bikes for a refundable amount of Rs 1,001 post the unveil.

Polarity has equipped these e-bikes with top-spec components like an adjustable upside-down fork, an adjustable monoshock and fat knobby tyres. Its braking setup consists of disc brakes on both ends. Other notable features include a full-LED lighting system, including turn indicators, and motorcycle-like switchgear and a full-digital instrument console. We’ve spoken about the different categories and their respective features at length, you can read all about it here.

The company employs 1kW to 3kW hub motors to power its e-bikes. All bikes get lithium-ion batteries that offer a claimed range of 80km on a single charge. Interestingly, the top-spec models are capable of achieving a top speed of 100kmph! These e-bike feature pedal-assist which should address range anxiety, unlike e-scooters which solely rely on battery power.

Polarity says that these e-bikes also double up as exercise machines for home use using a custom stand provided by the company itself. As for their pricing? We expect the top-spec S3K & E3K models to cost around Rs 1.2 lakh while the more affordable scooters from the Executive lineup could come with a price tag ranging between Rs 35,000 to Rs 45,000 (ex-showroom). The official launch will take place towards the end of 2019.

Source: zigwheels.com