MG Motor India Launches ‘Bridge’ Global Internship Programme

MG Motor recently entered the Indian market with the launch of the Hector SUV in June 2019.

MG Motor India has now launched Bridge, a new internship programme for global professionals.

The 2-month-long internship period will enable students from other countries to visit MG Motor India’s facilities to learn how MG is approaching the Indian market in terms of manufacturing and retail.

As part of the Bridge internship program, MG will be offering insights into industry practices, market-specific strategies and local business processes to students in an attempt to facilitate opportunities for program candidates.

The Bridge initiative aims to be a means of two-way learning for the next generation of automotive professionals from both India and international markets. So, apart from hosting international students, MG will also be looking to offer its India employees the opportunity to gain cross-market exposure and development as well.

In keeping with the MG Motor’s strong British roots and origins, MG India hosted students from Britain in the first year of the Bridge programme.

The British students attended training programs at MG India’s headquarters in Gurugram and at the carmaker’s manufacturing facility in Halol. They also interacted with customers at select MG showrooms as global brand ambassadors.

MG Motor India introduces its ‘Bridge’ internship programme for next-gen global professionals

- Aims to facilitate two-way learning, from international markets to India and vice versa, through the programme

- Hosts British interns at its India facilities this year as part of the initiative; to also send its India employees to international markets

New Delhi, September 12, 2019: In a move further underlining its commitment to facilitating inclusive growth and people development opportunities, MG (Morris Garages) India today announced the launch of ‘Bridge’, an internship programme for next-gen global professionals. As part of the unique two-month long internship programme, MG India will enable foreign students to visit the carmaker’s facilities and understand how the brand is approaching the market in India through manufacturing orientation and retail immersion.

MG India’s latest initiative is aimed at facilitating two-way learning for the next wave of automotive professionals, both from India and other international markets that the brand is operating in. By giving students an in-depth insight into industry best practices, local business processes, and market-specific strategies, MG aims to facilitate superlative learning and growth opportunities for the program candidates. In addition to hosting international students, the carmaker will also explore opportunities for its employees in India to gain cross-market exposure and development.

Flagging off the Bridge programme in its first year, MG India hosted students from Britain at its facilities. The students attended training programmes at the company’s headquarters in Gurgaon and its Halol manufacturing facility, enabling them to experience and learn more about MG India’s operations. The British students also interacted with Indian customers at select showrooms as global brand ambassadors for MG, further spreading the word around MG’s rich legacy and how it became one of the world’s most celebrated car brands.

Speaking on the launch of the Bridge initiative, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Innovation lies at the core of MG India’s foundation and the launch of Bridge is yet another unique initiative, giving access to foreign students to understand how MG is approaching the market in India. The programme also allows for the exchange of ideas and best practices across different cultures while giving foreign students a chance to interact with Indian customers and understanding their discerning needs.”

MG India’s strategic decision to extend the invitation for the programme’s first batch this year to British students underlines the brand’s strong linkage to the UK, the country of its origin. In keeping with its global aspirations, MG will further spread the know-how about its India operations to foreign students every year – making it a truly diverse learning experience for the next wave of global professionals.

“It is great to host students from the UK, the spiritual home of MG, and give them access to the various tools and strategies that we are deploying to build the brand in India. As an organisation, we also remain committed to providing our employees in the country with growth and development opportunities and will be looking to enable similar learning experiences for them in overseas markets,” he added.

MG Motor India is a future-ready organization with a focus on four key pillars of innovation, diversity, experiences, and community. In terms of diversity, female employees already account for 31% of the company’s total workforce – making it the most gender-diverse workforce in the industry.

Source: cardekho.com