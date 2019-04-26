Maruti Suzuki Baleno Diesel Variants, RS Get Costlier

Diesel-powered Baleno now more expensive by up to Rs 21,000.

Baleno diesel now priced between Rs 6.74 lakh to Rs 8.73 lakh (ex-Delhi).

Baleno RS gets a price hike of Rs 13,000; now priced Rs 8.89 lakh.

While the Baleno petrol now complies with BS 6 norms, the RS and diesel versions only meet BS 4 regulations.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno with BS 6 compliant petrol engines. Now, it has raised the prices of the premium hatchback’s diesel variants. Even the go-fast Baleno RS has become dearer. The hike comes nearly three months after the launch of the 2019 Baleno facelift. The diesel-engined Baleno is now more expensive by up to Rs 21,000. Here’s the full price list:

*All prices, ex-showroom Delhi. Rounded off to the nearest thousand.

The diesel variants of the Baleno continue to be equipped with the same Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS190 engine as before. It must be noted that while the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit comply with BS 6 emission regulations, the diesel engine only meets BS 4 norms. The homegrown manufacturer is expected to discontinue sales of the diesel variants from April 2020 as they could become significantly more expensive if the engine has to be updated to meet new norms.

Apart from the diesel variants, the Baleno RS too has received a price hike. The performance-oriented variant of the Baleno is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 102PS of power and 150Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It is likely to be updated to meet BS 6 norms soon. Here’s the revised prices of the Baleno RS:

The Baleno is currently available with four engine options, including the updated BS 6 1.2-litre petrol and the new BS 6 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol.

Source: cardekho.com