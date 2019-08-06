Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 Command Longest Waiting Periods In August 2019

Hyundai Elite i20 commands a maximum waiting period of four weeks.

Waiting period on the VW Polo is upto 1 month in Mumbai.

The rebadged Baleno, the Toyota Glanza, attracts a waiting period of upto 45 days.

Honda Jazz is readily available 8 cities, while waiting period is not more than 2 weeks.

Planning to buy a premium hatchback this month? We have compiled a list of waiting periods in 15 cities across India to help you find out how long you’ll have to wait before getting your hands on your favourite car.

Note: The waiting period for the cars in the table above is only an approximation as it could vary depending on the variant, powertrain options and colour chosen.

Takeaways:



Maruti Suzuki Baleno: The high demand is quite evident from the long waiting periods, which goes up to six weeks in Hyderabad and Kolkata. Those residing in Chandigarh, Lucknow, Noida, Patna, Mumbai and Jaipur can get their hands on the premium hatchback in six weeks. However, residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Indore don’t have to wait for the car since it is readily available in their cities.

Hyundai Elite i20: The maximum waiting period on the Elite i20 goes upto four weeks in Gurugram. In other cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Indore, the Elite i20 is readily available.

Volkswagen Polo: While it is readily available in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Kolkata, the waiting period for the Polo hovers around 15 days in most other cities. The maximum waiting period on the Polo goes up to 25 days in Chennai.

Toyota Glanza: The Glanza is readily available in cities like Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Patna and Indore. In the remaining cities, the waiting period goes upto 45 days.

Honda Jazz: The Jazz is the most readily available car here in cities like Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata and Chandigarh. And its waiting period doesn’t go above 2 weeks in the remaining cities as well.



Source: cardekho.com