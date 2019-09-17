Mahindra Teams Up With Revv To Offer Cars On Subscription

Mahindra has teamed up with Revv to offer its SUVs to customers on a subscription-based model instead of buying them outright.

Models available for subscription include the KUV100, XUV300, TUV300, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo and the Alturas G4.

Customers will be required to pay a monthly amount to use the cars for that duration.

The subscription plan covers running costs such as maintenance and insurance.

Subscription model eliminates the concept of down payments and registration charges.

Customers don’t own the vehicle, thereby eliminating the concept of depreciation.

The facility can be availed by either visiting Mahindra or Revv’s website.

Press Release

Mumbai, September 12, 2019: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd), part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced the introduction of an innovative subscription-based initiative, in partnership with Revv, for retail customers. This unique, flexible ownership experience for customers of Mahindra’s personal range of vehicles is an all new way of using a brand new vehicle, without actually having to buy or own one.

The consumer can visit https://www.mahindrasyouv.com/mahindra-subscription or www.revv.co.in/mahindra-subscription and select from a range of Mahindra vehicles that are part of this subscription offering.

With this launch, Mahindra has made the ownership experience of its vehicles more flexible, affordable and convenient. The offer begins at an extremely attractive subscription price starting from Rs. 19,720 per month, inclusive of insurance and routine maintenance charges.

According to Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “We are delighted to introduce an all new subscription model for retail customers of our personal vehicles. With this flexible, highly affordable offering, we hope to help our customers fulfil their aspiration of driving their desired vehicles without necessarily owning them. This in turn will also attract a whole new set of customers to brand Mahindra. It also aligns with our larger vision of transforming the face of mobility in India.”

The benefits of subscription to the customers include complete convenience, zero down payments, no road tax, zero risk on the resale value of the vehicle, and a fixed amount that includes routine maintenance costs. Most importantly one has the flexibility to change the vehicle model after a certain minimum subscription period.

This subscription model makes it easier for customers to get their vehicle with no initial down payment and customers also have the flexibility to upgrade their models from time to time. In fact, once the subscription period is over, the person can return the vehicle to the company without the hassle of selling it, and get a new vehicle.

Source: cardekho.com