Mahindra Bolero Now Discontinued; Only Available In Power+ Variants

Mahindra Bolero was offered in two avatars depending on engine.

‘Regular’ Bolero got 2.5-litre diesel engine while the sub-4m Bolero Power+ gets more powerful 1.5-litre diesel unit.

‘Regular’ Bolero now discontinued, offered little to no safety equipment.

Bolero+ recently updated to meet the latest safety norms - ABS, driver airbag, rear parking sensors, speed alert, front occupant seatbelt reminder as standard.

Mahindra to launch BS6 compliant Bolero models in 2020.

The Bolero has been one of the oldest, most rugged offerings in Mahindra’s lineup for many years now. After the recent safety feature updates to the Bolero Power+, the regular version of the Bolero with the less powerful engine seems to have been discontinued altogether due to the new safety norms.

The ‘regular’ Bolero was powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual that churned out 63PS of power and 195Nm of torque. It was priced between Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 9.42 lakh. This made it pricier than the new Bolero Power+ which costs between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 9.04 lakh after the addition of new safety features. The Power+ is essentially the regular Bolero in terms of cabin space as it just features trimmed bumpers to tuck it under four metres in length along with a 1.5-litre diesel engine to save taxes.

It had almost no safety features to speak of in terms of ABS, an airbag or even a seatbelt reminder. After the Bolero Power+ was given the necessary updates to make it compliant with the latest safety norms, the ‘regular’ version was expected to be axed anyway.

Mahindra had earlier confirmed that the m2DiCR engine will be updated to meet BS6 emission norms that will come into effect in April 2020. Meanwhile, the Bolero Power+ is powered by Mahindra’s mHawk D70 1.5-litre diesel engine which produces 71PS of power and 195Nm of torque. The BS6 version is yet to be introduced but the engine has already been given a BS6 certification by ARAI.

Mahindra’s Bolero Power + now comes with ABS, driver-side airbag, reverse parking sensors, speed alert and front occupant seatbelt reminder as standard. Mahindra will launch the new Bolero with a BS6 engine in 2020.

Source: cardekho.com