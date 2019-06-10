KTM RC 125: What To Expect

We were the first ones to spot the KTM RC 125 being tested on our roads back in April. We’ve also come to know that the baby RC will be launched real soon. So before you keep that cheque book ready, here’s what you can expect from the upcoming motorcycle:

Borrows KTM RC 200’s clothes:

The KTM RC 125 that was spied recently featured the same fairing design as that of the RC 200. Sharing the bodywork makes technical as well as business sense for KTM. That’s because the two bikes have the same chassis and underpinnings (more on that in the forthcoming paragraphs), so it’s not only easy to fit but is cost-effective to manufacture as well.

Interestingly, the India-spec RC 125 gets an underslung exhaust like the RC 200 as opposed to the side-slung unit in the international-spec model. The bike packs dual projector halogen headlamps, LED tail light and indicators as well as an information-laden full-LCD instrument cluster. However, it will get different colour options and graphics to distinguish it from the RC 200.

Will pack the 125 Duke’s powertrain:

The KTM RC will be powered by the 125 Duke’s heart. The baby Duke’s 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is in fact derived from the previous-gen 125 Duke sold in Europe.

In the 125 Duke, this motor puts out 14.5PS of power at 9250rpm and 12Nm of peak torque at 8000rpm, working in conjunction with a 6-speed transmission. Expect the RC 125 to get the same state of tune as its naked sibling.

Gets the same underpinnings as the RC 200:

The RC 125 shares the same trellis frame as its bigger brother and they share an identical suspension setup too. Up front, the RC 125 gets a 43mm inverted fork while the rear features a monoshock - both sourced from WP. Stopping power is provided by a 300mm front disc with radial caliper and a 230mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper. Both brakes are sourced from Bybre.

Just like the 125 Duke, expect the RC 125 too to come with a single-channel ABS for an optimal balance of cost-effectiveness and safety. When it comes to heft, the RC 125 is expected to weigh the same as the RC 200 - 160kg (kerb). This is considering the fact that its naked sibling, the 125 Duke, weighs the same as the 200 Duke at 148kg (kerb).

Will be KTM’s most affordable faired bike in India:

The KTM RC 125 is likely to be priced between Rs 1.4 lakh to Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the 125 Duke costs Rs 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). If our estimate is right, the RC 125 will slot right between the entry-level 125 Duke and the more powerful 200 Duke. It will also be KTM’s most affordable faired bike in the country, undercutting the RC 200 by around Rs 45,000.

A feature-loaded alternative:

Representative Image

The KTM RC 125 goes head-to-head against the Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0. However, the R15 packs a bigger, more advanced motor, makes more power and gets dual-channel ABS - all the while being priced competitively at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Another faired rival for the RC 125 would be the Bajaj Pulsar RS200. It costs as much as the R15 but gets an even bigger engine producing even more power and torque. So while there are potent faired alternatives in this price bracket, the KTM RC 125 is essentially the entry ticket to the Austrian brand’s supersport range in India.

Source: zigwheels.com