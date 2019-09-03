Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV Offers More Space?

Kia Seltos’ pricing brings it into contention with bigger SUVs like MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

Kia has made its entry in India with the launch of the Seltos, a compact SUV rivalling the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Nissan Kicks and Renault Captur. Its introductory prices range from Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This brings the Seltos into contention with 5-seater mid-size SUVs as well like the MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

But despite being a segment below, how does the Seltos fare in terms of cabin space as compared to the bigger rivals? Let’s find out.

Dimensions

The MG Hector is the longest and tallest SUV on this list with the longest wheelbase and the 587 litres of boot space is 154 litres more than the Seltos and 162 litres more than the Harrier.

In every exterior dimension, the Kia Seltos is smaller than the other two.

The Tata Harrier is the widest offering here with the least boot space.

Front-row Space

The Harrier has the most legroom to offer in the front and surprisingly, the Seltos offers more legroom than the Hector.

In terms of kneeroom, all three are closely matched with the Seltos’ max space just 10mm shorter than the other two while the Hector wins overall.

The Hector has the longest front seat base, followed closely by the Seltos. The Harrier is far off in comparison. But in terms of seat width and seat back height, the Harrier wins. The Kia compact SUV front seats measured the smallest in all aspects compared to these two mid-size SUVs.

Seltos has the least shoulder width (1340mm) on offer but it’s not far off from the Hector which has the most to offer (+15mm).

The cabin width of the Harrier (1485mm) is a lot more than either the Hector (-75mm) or Seltos (-90mm).

Overall, the Harrier’s front row is the roomiest of these three SUVs.

Second-row Space

Moving onto the rear seats, the difference in size between the Seltos, Harrier and Hector becomes more apparent.

The Kia has the least shoulder room to offer while the Harrier has the most (+80mm).

In terms of headroom, however, the Seltos is able to offer the most to its rear occupants followed by the Harrier (-5mm) and Hector (-25mm).

The Harrier’s rear bench is the widest by 100mm more than second-place Hector while the Seltos is another 26mm slimmer. This Tata could seat three more comfortably than the Kia or MG.

However, in terms of underthigh support with the seat base length, the Seltos has the other two beat with 480mm, which is 5mm more than the Harrier and 30mm more than the Hector.

Same goes for the seat back height as the Seltos’ rear seats are 15mm taller than both competitors on this list.

When it comes to foot space for the middle occupant of the rear seat, the Hector’s flat floor design takes an easy win.

The Seltos’ floor hump is shorter but wider as compared to the Harrier’s. In the Kia, you can keep your feet on the hump, but in the Tata you’d prefer to keep your feet either side of it.

Pricing

The Seltos is available with petrol and diesel engines, all of which get an automatic transmission option as well.

The Hector doesn’t offer a diesel-AT variant but it does get a petrol-AT choice.

Tata’s Harrier is only available with a diesel-MT powertrain as of now.

Source: cardekho.com