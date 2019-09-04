Kia Seltos Accessories Detailed

The Kia Seltos is undoubtedly one of the best looking compact SUVs out there. However, Kia also offers a host of accessories with it that are both functional and aesthetic. We now have the details and prices of the various personalisation options listed on the Seltos’ online configurator and we’ve listed them below:
Exterior
-
Side steps - Rs 15,291
-
Body side moulding - Rs 2,471
-
Window side beading - Rs 1,301
-
Mud flap - Rs 634
-
Outside door handle chrome - Rs 1,201
-
Bumper corner protector - Rs 730
-
Door visor with chrome strip - Rs 2,467
-
Boot chrome accent - Rs 868
-
Headlight chrome - Rs 1,408
-
Front fog lamp cover chrome garnish - Rs 783
-
Tail light chrome - Rs 1,676
-
Rear reflector cover chrome garnish - Rs 806
-
Red wheel ring for 16-inch rims - Rs 1,889
Interior
-
Neck pillow (set of 2) - Rs 849
-
Cushion (set of 2) - Rs 1,357
-
Lumbar support cushion - Rs 876
-
Boot mat (PVC) - Rs 1,003
-
Boot organiser - Rs 1,652
-
Car dustbin - Rs 493
-
Tissue box (100 pulls) - Rs 590
Functional Interior Accessories
-
Rear-seat entertainment package - Rs 36,045
This consists of two 10.6-inch touchscreen displays fitted to the back of the front seats. These displays use IPS panels with a 1366x768 screen resolution. Get in touch with a Kia dealership for more details regarding media compatibility.
-
Coat hanger - Rs 2,391
A specially designed coat hanger that can fit neatly behind the headrest of the front co-passenger seat.
-
Back seat organiser - Rs 848
Probably the best rear passenger accessory for long commutes and road trips. This fits onto the back of the front seat like a reverse-facing apron and comes with a tissue holder, phone pocket, a netted bottle holder and a larger pocket that can hold documents, maps and books.
These are the listed prices of the Seltos’ accessories on the Kia online configurator. Check with your nearest Kia dealership for the final costs and how they could affect the total price of your new Seltos.
The Kia Seltos is currently available at an introductory price range of Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is available in total of 16 variants. The Seltos competes against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur, Tata Harrier and MG Hector too.
