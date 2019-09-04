Kia Seltos Accessories Detailed

The Kia Seltos is undoubtedly one of the best looking compact SUVs out there. However, Kia also offers a host of accessories with it that are both functional and aesthetic. We now have the details and prices of the various personalisation options listed on the Seltos’ online configurator and we’ve listed them below:

Exterior

Side steps - Rs 15,291

Body side moulding - Rs 2,471

Window side beading - Rs 1,301

Mud flap - Rs 634

Outside door handle chrome - Rs 1,201

Bumper corner protector - Rs 730

Door visor with chrome strip - Rs 2,467

Boot chrome accent - Rs 868

Headlight chrome - Rs 1,408

Front fog lamp cover chrome garnish - Rs 783

Tail light chrome - Rs 1,676

Rear reflector cover chrome garnish - Rs 806

Red wheel ring for 16-inch rims - Rs 1,889

Interior

Neck pillow (set of 2) - Rs 849

Cushion (set of 2) - Rs 1,357

Lumbar support cushion - Rs 876

Boot mat (PVC) - Rs 1,003

Boot organiser - Rs 1,652

Car dustbin - Rs 493

Tissue box (100 pulls) - Rs 590

Functional Interior Accessories

Rear-seat entertainment package - Rs 36,045

This consists of two 10.6-inch touchscreen displays fitted to the back of the front seats. These displays use IPS panels with a 1366x768 screen resolution. Get in touch with a Kia dealership for more details regarding media compatibility.

Coat hanger - Rs 2,391

A specially designed coat hanger that can fit neatly behind the headrest of the front co-passenger seat.

Back seat organiser - Rs 848

Probably the best rear passenger accessory for long commutes and road trips. This fits onto the back of the front seat like a reverse-facing apron and comes with a tissue holder, phone pocket, a netted bottle holder and a larger pocket that can hold documents, maps and books.

These are the listed prices of the Seltos’ accessories on the Kia online configurator. Check with your nearest Kia dealership for the final costs and how they could affect the total price of your new Seltos.

The Kia Seltos is currently available at an introductory price range of Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is available in total of 16 variants. The Seltos competes against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur, Tata Harrier and MG Hector too.

