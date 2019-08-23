Is Your Bajaj Motorcycle Affected By Floods? Here’s What You Need To Do

Customers can visit the service stations from 19 August to 9 September.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you might know that several states in India have been affected by floods this year. And motorcycle/car manufacturers are quickly responding to affected customers by organising service camps in these areas. The latest to join this list is Bajaj. The Pune-based bike maker has organised free service camps in flood-affected states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala.

The free check-up is scheduled from 19 August to 9 September. Also, if required, the company will change the engine oil, oil filter, air filter and gaskets as these could be damaged during the floods. Don’t worry, it’s free of cost. However, in case the vehicle needs to go for a major repair, customers are required to bring the necessary insurance documents.

Bajaj Auto to Conduct large scale Free Service Camps in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala

To restore full mobility for flood affected Bajaj motorcycle owners

August 19, 2019: Bajaj Auto and its dealerships are organizing free service camps to provide free check-up and service of flood affected Bajaj bikes from Monday, 19 Aug 2019 to Saturday 07 Sept 2019. The camps will be conducted at Bajaj motorcycle dealership locations in the flood impacted towns of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala.

Bajaj motorcycle owners can reach out to their nearest authorized with the flood affected bikes. The dealerships will conduct a thorough check-up followed by engine flushing in case of water ingression into the engine. These services will be provide for free and the dealership will not charge for the cost of check-up, oil change and the cost of parts Engine oil, Oil filter, Air filter and gaskets, if required.

According to Mr. Sarang Kanade, President-Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto “The severe floods have affected life and livelihood of our fellow countrymen. We are once again standing by our customers and ensuring that that all flood affected Bajaj bikes are made road worthy through are dealerships as quickly as possible so that full mobility is restored to Bajaj motorcycle owners.”

To ensure timely repairs the company has moved required spare parts as well as additional technicians from Bajaj dealerships in neighboring states to ensure that all Bajaj motorcycles and their riders are back on the road at the earliest.

Bajaj dealerships shall also advise Bajaj motorcycle owners in the preparation of insurance claim documents in case of major repairs due to water ingress in the engine

Source: zigwheels.com