India’s Only 2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2R Has Been Delivered

Kawasaki India delivered the absolute bonkers 2019 Ninja H2R yesterday, on 3 March 2019, to a customer in Pune. The motorcycle currently holds the crown of being the most powerful production bike on sale right now. Adding more to its exclusivity, only one unit has made available to India. Hence, the asking price of Rs 72 lakh (ex-showroom Pune).

Powering the 2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2R is a supercharged 998cc inline-four engine. The track-only motorcycle produces 310PS of power at 14,000rpm or 326PS of power with ram air. Meanwhile, 165Nm of torque is produced at 12,500rpm. To tame all that power, the Ninja H2R comes loaded with a host of electronic aids, including launch control, cornering management, engine brake control, quick shifter and traction control.

Speaking on the occasion, Naoki Matsumoto, Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors, said, “We are indeed happy to deliver our flagship model, the Ninja H2R, in India. Kawasaki has stunned the world with this model. The Ninja H2R is the world’s supercharged hypersport motorcycle and to deliver one unit in India is certainly a proud moment for Kawasaki India.”

Source: zigwheels.com