﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  In Focus: Mugen E-Rex Electric Dirt Bike

In Focus: Mugen E-Rex Electric Dirt Bike

An electric dirt bike with an unconventional bodywork. Count us in

01 April 2019
In Focus: Mugen E-Rex Electric Dirt Bike
In Focus: Mugen E-Rex Electric Dirt Bike
outlookindia.com
2019-04-01T16:04:26+0530

Electric dirt bikes isn’t a new concept. Even mainstream bike manufacturers like KTM make them (check out the KTM Freeride E-XC here). However, we think the Mugen E-Rex electric dirt bike looks too cool to be given a miss. It comes from the house of Honda’s performance partner and interestingly, is the second electric two-wheeler made by the firm.

For starters, we love the simplistic white bodywork, red seat and black underpinnings. It might be too conventional for an electric bike but allows us to properly marvel at the unconventional bodywork. In place of the fuel tank, you have extensions that resemble the bones of a dinosaur. Hence the name E-Rex. Looks apart, these also help in reducing aerodynamic drag. The prehistoric design approach can also be seen in the tail section, especially with those zig-zag edged number plates.

Now to the mechanical bits. The bike is a collaboration between Honda and Mugen with the latter delivering the electric powertrain and battery. Given Honda’s experience with off-road motorsports, it is only logical that the underpinnings for the E-Rex come from their CRF dirt bikes. Hence, the E-Rex features long travel Showa suspension components and off-road Dunlop knobbies.

This concept could very well come hit the production line soon and be sold under Honda’s CRF range of dirt bikes. There is a strong possibility of the E-Rex being seen in finished form at the upcoming EICMA motorcycle show.

Source: zigwheels.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Bikes KTM Bikes Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India Electric Motorcycle Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Top 5 Motorcycle News Of The Week: New Royal Enfields Spied, RE Trials Launched, XPulse 200 Spotted & More!
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters