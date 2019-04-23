Hyundai Venue vs Ford EcoSport: In Pics

Hyundai has finally hopped on to the subcompact bandwagon with the Venue in India. The South Korean sub-4m SUV is scheduled to launch in India on 21 May 2019. There will be three engine options to choose from ranging from Elite i20’s 1.2-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel along with a brand new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, which is making its India debut with the Venue. Also debuting in India is Hyundai’s 7-speed dual-clutch automatic with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The Venue goes up against SUVs like the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon. Let us see, how the upcoming Venue looks against the EcoSport in images.

Front



Most of the real estate up front in both the SUVs is occupied by their big family grille. While the EcoSport features prominent twin slats with internal honeycomb mesh, the Hyundai features a mesh pattern. What grabs attention in the Venue compared to the Ford is its split headlamps setup, wherein the main lamps are placed on the bumper. Projector headlamps with DRLs are on offer on both, but the Venue also comes with projector fog lamps.

Side

Being taller, the Ford (1647mm) towers over the Hyundai (1590mm). While both are sub-4m SUVs, EcoSport is 3mm longer at 3,998mm. The boo-mounted spare wheel makes it look longer than the Venue. The Ford can be had with 17-inch wheels while the largest wheel size on the Venue is 16-inch.

Rear

As mentioned above, the Ford EcoSport comes with a boot-mounted spare wheel whereas the Hyundai Venue features a clean design. Boot lid on the EcoSport opens sideways while the Venue features a hatch.

Dashboard

Both the SUVs feature a free-floating 8-inch display that takes the centre stage inside. The EcoSport features an all-black cabin theme and so does the Venue for India. US-spec Venue features a dual-tone black and beige interior theme.

Rear Seat

The top-spec Ford EcoSport S and the Venue offer leatherette+fabric upholstery. Both the SUVs offer adjustable twin rear headrests. There’s a sunroof on offer in both to make the cabin feel airier. Venue gets rear AC vents, EcoSport doesn’t.

