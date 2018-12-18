﻿
Honda Civic Spotted Yet Again; Expected To Launch In Early 2019

The Civic will be offered in India with both petrol and diesel engines

18 December 2018
  • Tenth-gen Honda Civic expected to launch in India in Q1 of 2019
  • Expected to be priced upwards of Rs 15 lakh
  • 1.6-litre diesel confirmed, 1.8-litre petrol engine likely to be offered

As the wait for Honda’s sporty-looking mid-size sedan continues, the car in question -- Civic -- has been spotted in India once more, still completely camouflaged. The 10th-generation of the Honda Civic was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo where it was confirmed for India and the latest facelifted model is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2019.

The facelift was unveiled in August 2018 and it brought minor tweaks to the design. The Civic sports LED headlamps flanking the bar of chrome which has the Honda logo on it. The tweaked front bumper design houses the fog lamps at the extreme ends with a new splitter design as well. Moving to the rear, past the coupe-esque sloping roof line, there are the now Honda-signature C-shaped tail lamps as well.

As a mid-size sedan, the Civic should be well equipped with features and comforts. The list would likely include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging pad and a touchscreen infotainment system.

The India-bound Honda Civic will not feature the 1.5-litre or the all-new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Instead, we expect it to be powered by an updated version of the 1.8-litre motor seen in the older model that was discontinued in 2012. In the old Civic, this engine produced 130PS and 172Nm and came mated with a 6-speed manual or a CVT with steering-mounted paddle-shifters. Meanwhile, Honda will offer the 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel engine with Civic. However, whether it will sport the CR-V’s automatic gearbox or a manual gearbox remains to be seen.

The new Honda Civic is expected to be priced upwards of Rs 15 lakh, most likely between Rs 18 lakh to Rs 24 lakh. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Elantra, Skoda Octavia and Toyota Corolla Altis. Stay tuned to CarDekho for all the latest updates.

Source: cardekho.com

Automobiles Cars Honda Civic Type R Honda CR-V Hyundai Elantra Skoda Octavia Toyota Corolla Altis Automobiles

