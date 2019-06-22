Electric Two-Wheelers To Get Cheaper In India!

The proposal will exempt registration and re-registration fees of any electric two-wheeler, old or new.

Paired with the FAME-II subsidies, the tax exemption might be hugely beneficial for buyers.

Recently, Niti Aayog proposed a ban on the sale of all 150cc under two-wheelers in India by 2025.

Own an electric two-wheeler or planning to buy one? We’ve got some good news for you. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has put forth a proposal which will exempt all electric two-wheelers from any kind of registration fees. This will also include the renewal fees of any electric two-wheeler.

If approved, this move will help in reducing the on-road prices of electric two-wheelers effective immediately. For example, the registration fee of Rs 1,011 one has to pay for the purchase of the Ather 450 will be waived-off if the tax exemption is implemented. While this may seem like a minuscule figure, the actual price-cut might end-up being quite high once you account the subsidies under the government’s FAME-II scheme for electric vehicles.

Earlier this month, the Niti Aayog proposed a rather controversial move of banning the sale of all petrol-powered two-wheelers (below 150cc) by 2025. The move was aimed at fast-tracking the complete electrification of automobiles by 2030. While we’re all for it, the haphazard way of achieving it could result in dangerous consequences. More on that here - India To Electrify All 150cc And Under Petrol Two-Wheelers?

That said, we have seen some incremental strides from Indian and international bikemakers, in terms of developing their electric portfolio. Bajaj Auto, which will be launching its first e-scooter, the Chetak, this year is a prime example of this. Even a startup like Revolt Intellicorp has thrown their hat in the ring with the recently unveiled Revolt RV 400, which can put most petrol-powered two-wheelers to shame in terms of performance and features.

