﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Electric Two-Wheelers To Get Cheaper In India!

Electric Two-Wheelers To Get Cheaper In India!

Old and new electric two-wheelers likely to get tax benefits soon!

22 June 2019
Electric Two-Wheelers To Get Cheaper In India!
Electric Two-Wheelers To Get Cheaper In India!
outlookindia.com
2019-06-22T12:48:31+0530
  • The proposal will exempt registration and re-registration fees of any electric two-wheeler, old or new.
  • Paired with the FAME-II subsidies, the tax exemption might be hugely beneficial for buyers. 
  • Recently, Niti Aayog proposed a ban on the sale of all 150cc under two-wheelers in India by 2025.

Own an electric two-wheeler or planning to buy one? We’ve got some good news for you. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has put forth a proposal which will exempt all electric two-wheelers from any kind of registration fees. This will also include the renewal fees of any electric two-wheeler.

If approved, this move will help in reducing the on-road prices of electric two-wheelers effective immediately. For example, the registration fee of Rs 1,011 one has to pay for the purchase of the Ather 450 will be waived-off if the tax exemption is implemented. While this may seem like a minuscule figure, the actual price-cut might end-up being quite high once you account the subsidies under the government’s FAME-II scheme for electric vehicles.

Earlier this month, the Niti Aayog proposed a rather controversial move of banning the sale of all petrol-powered two-wheelers (below 150cc) by 2025. The move was aimed at fast-tracking the complete electrification of automobiles by 2030. While we’re all for it, the haphazard way of achieving it could result in dangerous consequences. More on that here - India To Electrify All 150cc And Under Petrol Two-Wheelers?

That said, we have seen some incremental strides from Indian and international bikemakers, in terms of developing their electric portfolio. Bajaj Auto, which will be launching its first e-scooter, the Chetak, this year is a prime example of this. Even a startup like Revolt Intellicorp has thrown their hat in the ring with the recently unveiled Revolt RV 400, which can put most petrol-powered two-wheelers to shame in terms of performance and features.

Source: zigwheels.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Bikes Electric vehicles (EVs) Ather 450 Revolt RV 400 Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Tisca Chopra Talks About Her Digital Debut With ‘Hostages’
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters