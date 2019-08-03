Bookings For All Four CFMoto Bikes to Begin Next Week

CFMoto’s India portfolio consists of four models - 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and the 650GT.

The brand's dealership network will be in place by September 2019.

Deliveries for all bikes will begin in October.

As promised, CFMoto will begin accepting bookings for all four of its bikes from Monday (August 5). Interested customers can put down a token amount of Rs 5,000 to book either the 300NK, 650NK, 650MT or the 650GT. The company’s dealership network is expected to be up and running by September, post which it will commence deliveries of the bikes.

The Chinese bikemaker will be opening dealerships in Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad followed by Assam. It will add another 15 dealerships to the tally by next month. As for its manufacturing plant, it’s been set up in Bengaluru with a claimed annual production capacity of 10,000 units. All the bikes will make it to India via the CKD route in order to keep the price competitive.

To refresh your memory, the brand’s most affordable motorcycle comes in the form of the 300NK, which is priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). If you’re an experienced rider, you could also opt for the 650NK, 650MT or the 650GT, all of which share the same engine, albeit with a different state of tune for each motorcycle. The bikes are priced at Rs 3.99 lakh, Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 5.49 lakh, respectively. The 650NK, 650MT are currently offered at an introductory ex-showroom price while the 650GT’s price is standard.

For some peace of mind, CFMoto will be offering a standard 2-year warranty plus an extended warranty period of three years on all four bikes for the initial phase. For added convenience, the brand will be providing roadside assistance free of charge for a radius of up to 300km.

