Benelli To Introduce Its First Cruiser In India Soon!

The Benelli 502C is powered by the same engine as the TRK 502.

It is loaded with features like all-LED lighting and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

The XDiavel-like styling, accessible seat height and laidback ergonomics are the USPs of the 502C.

In an interview with ZigWheels, Benelli’s Managing Director Vikas Jhabakh confirmed that the Italian motorcycle manufacturer will launch the 502C in India by 2020. The Benelli 502C looks eerily similar to a power cruiser like the Ducati XDiavel. Powered by the same motor as the TRK 502, the 502C is likely to be priced around Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) as the company has stated that it has no plans of localising bikes displacing 500cc and above in India. This means that like the TRK 502, the 502C cruiser will be offered via the CKD route.

The 502C has the potential to be a good long-distance touring motorcycle. That’s because of its raked-out front fork complemented by a muscular fuel tank that can hold 21.5-litres. At 750mm, the seat is quite low and will be ideal for shorter riders. This coupled with the forward-set footpegs and easy reach handlebars should result in comfortable ergonomics. Like the XDiavel, the 502C gets a stubby tail section.

Powered by a 500cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled DOHC motor, the 502C is expected to put out similar power and torque figures as the TRK 502 - 47.5PS at 8500rpm and 46Nm at 6000rpm. Claimed fuel efficiency stands at 27kmpl, which should give it a range of around 550km. Benelli has built the bike on a tubular trellis frame with a 41mm upside down fork and a pre-load adjustable monoshock. Brakes include dual 280mm petal discs with radial calipers up front and a 240mm petal disc at the rear, with standard dual-channel ABS. The 17-inch alloys are shod with 120-section front and 160-section rear Pirelli Angel ST tyres.

Benelli offers the motorcycle with some modern features like an all-LED lighting system and a fully-digital instrument cluster. Overall, the 502C’s styling, touring capabilities and ergonomics could be some of its USPs for it to be successful in India. That said, we’ll reserve our final judgement until we get our hands on the bike.

There aren’t any natural rivals for the 502C in its displacement category, but in terms of price, its closest competitors are the Harley-Davidson Street 750 (Rs 5.33 lakh) and Kawasaki Vulcan S (Rs 5.49 lakh). All prices, ex-showroom India.

Source: zigwheels.com