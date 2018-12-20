Audi Q4 Spied; Will Debut In 2019

Plans for the Q4 were first revealed in the form of the TT Offroad concept at the 2014 Beijing Motor Show

It will sit between the Q3 and the Q5 in the brand’s lineup

It will be manufactured at Audi’s plant in GyÅÂÂÂr, Hungary

Will rival the BMW X2

Soon after the introduction of the Q8, Audi is now planning to expand its SUV lineup yet again. The carmaker is gearing up to launch a new SUV-coupe in the form of the Q4 in 2019. Ahead of its official debut, the SUV-coupe has been spied testing in its production guise for the first time. Although the test mule was camouflaged, it looked quite similar to the second-gen Q3. The Q4 will look similar to the Q3 at least till the B-pillar. Post that, the sloping roofline and a heavily raked rear windshield will lend the Q4 its own identity.

While the front of the Q4 is reminiscent of the Q3, the rear draws inspiration from the flagship Q8. It features L-shaped tail lamps which sit on the protruding tailgate. It’s not just the design that’s shared with the Q3, it also borrows its MQB platform as well. However, sources suggest that it will be longer than the Q3, which measures 4485mm in length.

What makes the Q4 “a bit more than a coupe version of the Q3” is still unknown. As mentioned above, the design certainly doesn’t set it apart from its sibling.

The interior of the upcoming SUV-coupe has not been caught on camera yet. However, it is expected to be quite similar to the Q3 and other modern Audi SUVs. It should feature an all-digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment unit (possibly a 10.1-inch unit) that sits flush with the central console and connected AC vents.

On the engine front, the Q4 is likely to share its powertrain with the Q3. The second-gen Q3 is available with a set of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines along with a new 1.5-litre petrol motor. Where the smaller petrol makes 150PS, the larger petrol unit is available in two states of tune - 190PS and 230PS. The 2.0-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, produces 190PS of power. These engines will be offered with the option of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

While the Q4 will debut in the global markets by 2019, expect it to launch in India by 2020. It will rival the BMW X2, which is expected to land here by 2019. Since it will be positioned between the Q3 and the Q5, prices are expected to hover around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: cardekho.com